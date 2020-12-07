State sees increase in active COVID-19 cases for seventh consecutive day

The number of active COVID-19 cases in South Dakota increased for the seventh day in a row Monday.

According to the Department of Health, there were 509 new cases Monday, bringing the state's total to 86,500 with 16,814 of those infections still active - an increase of 382 from Sunday.

The number of people hospitalized with the virus increased by six to 503 with 98 in intensive care units and 62 using ventilators. In the Black Hills region, there are 95 patients with 15 in ICU and 10 on ventilators.

No deaths were reported Monday as the Department of Health isn't working to certify death certificates on Sundays.

Pennington County saw an increase in active cases, as well. There were 58 new infections in the county on 123 tests. That brings the county total to 9,407 with 1,928 still active - an increase of 45 from Sunday.

Lawrence County had 17 new cases and Meade County added 11. There were eight positive tests in Oglala-Lakota County, three in Butte, one in Fall River and no new cases in Custer County.