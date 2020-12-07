State sees increase in active COVID-19 cases for seventh consecutive day

The number of active COVID-19 cases in South Dakota increased for the seventh day in a row Monday.
According to the Department of Health, there were 509 new cases Monday, bringing the state's total to 86,500 with 16,814 of those infections still active - an increase of 382 from Sunday.
The number of people hospitalized with the virus increased by six to 503 with 98 in intensive care units and 62 using ventilators. In the Black Hills region, there are 95 patients with 15 in ICU and 10 on ventilators.
No deaths were reported Monday as the Department of Health isn't working to certify death certificates on Sundays.
Pennington County saw an increase in active cases, as well. There were 58 new infections in the county on 123 tests. That brings the county total to 9,407 with 1,928 still active - an increase of 45 from Sunday.
Lawrence County had 17 new cases and Meade County added 11. There were eight positive tests in Oglala-Lakota County, three in Butte, one in Fall River and no new cases in Custer County.
Minnehaha County reported 131 positive tests Monday. Lincoln County had 32, Brown County added 31 and Yankton County reported 30. Codington County reported 23 new cases and Brookings County added 20. There were 12 new infections in Clay County and nine in Charles Mix. Beadle and Davison counties reported eight positive tests and Hutchinson, Lake, Moody and Roberts counties each had six. There were five new cases in Clark and Turner counties and four in Perkins County.
Bon Homme, Corson, Grant, Haakon, Marshall and Walworth counties each had three new cases and Deuel, Hamlin, Hanson, Hughes, Mellette, Todd and Tripp counties had two. There was one new infection in Aurora, Bennett, Brule, Edmunds, Hand, Jackson, Jerauld, Kingsbury, Lyman, Sanborn, Spink, Stanley and Ziebach counties.
Children under 19 were responsible for 110 new infections and 76 people in their 20s tested positive. There were 73 people over 70 who were diagnosed with COVID-19 infections according to Monday's report.
