State sees increase in new COVID-19 cases, active cases, hospitalizations, deaths

The Department of Health's daily report saw new cases, active cases, hospitalizations and deaths all increase by larger than normal amounts on Friday.
Five more deaths were reported. One woman and four men were included in the number that included three people over 80, one in their 70s and one in their 40s. The deaths were reported in Meade, Fall River, Hutchinson and Turner counties. There were two deaths in Turner County — the first two deaths there since the pandemic began.
Overall, 198 South Dakota residents have died of COVID-19 related illnesses.
The state added 389 new cases Friday on 2,181 tests — a positivity rate of 17.8%. Of the 18,075 infections in the state, 2,809 are considered active — up 194 from Thursday's report. After climbing above 3,000, the number of active cases dropped for several days. However, the past three days have all seen that number continue to increase as new infection totals have remained high.
There were 15 more people admitted to hospitals across the state. The total number of people treated for COVID-19 illness in hospitals across South Dakota remained at 138.
Pennington County was among the counties with the highest total of new infections Friday. The county added 29 cases on 118 tests. There have been 1,926 cases in the county and 329 of those are still considered active.
Meade County added eight new cases and Fall River County reported four. Lawrence County had three new infections on Friday's report and Butte County added one. Oglala-Lakota and Custer counties both reported no new infections.
Minnehaha County reported 72 new cases to lead the state. Codington County reported 24 new infections and Brown County added 22 cases. Hughes County, where outbreaks in the women's prison and their school system are driving new cases, also reported 22. Lincoln County added 19 cases Friday and Union County reported 18. Turner County reported 16 new cases and Beadle and Bennett counties each added 12. Davison and Hyde counties reported 11 new infections each and Brookings and Grant counties each added 10.
Tripp County added nine new cases and Walworth County reported eight. Lake County added seven new cases and McPherson and Day counties each reported six. There were five new cases each in Edmunds, Gregory and Spink counties while Dewey County added four. Brule, Clay, Kingsbury and Moody counties each reported three new infections, Bon Homme, Buffalo, Corson, Hand, Jackson and Todd counties each added two new cases, and Aurora, Charles Mix, Deuel, Hamlin, Hanson, Hutchinson, Mellette, Perkins, Stanley and Ziebach counties each reported one.
Of the 389 new cases Friday, 10 were in children under 10 while children from 10-19 had 45 new cases. There were 64 new infections among people in their 20s. A very concerning number came from patients over 70 where 60 new infections were discovered.
South Dakota’s public universities have the following active case counts:
- South Dakota Mines: 18 students, 0 staff, 89 quarantined (up 7)
- Black Hills State University: 10 students, 0 staff, 47 quarantined (up 18)
- University of South Dakota: 24 students (up 3), 1 staff, 218 quarantined (up 1)
- South Dakota State University: 22 students (up 7), 5 staff, 123 quarantined (up 18)
- Dakota State University: 3 students, 24 quarantined
- Northern State University: 10 students (down 2), 4 staff, 57 quarantined
