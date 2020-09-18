State sees increase in new COVID cases, active cases, hospitalizations, deaths

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Department of Health's daily report saw new cases, active cases, hospitalizations and deaths all increase by larger than normal amounts on Friday.

Five more deaths were reported. One woman and four men were included in the number that included three people over 80, one in their 70s and one in their 40s. The deaths were reported in Meade, Fall River, Hutchinson and Turner counties. There were two deaths in Turner County — the first two deaths there since the pandemic began.

Overall, 198 South Dakota residents have died of COVID-19 related illnesses.

The state added 389 new cases Friday on 2,181 tests — a positivity rate of 17.8%. Of the 18,075 infections in the state, 2,809 are considered active — up 194 from Thursday's report. After climbing above 3,000, the number of active cases dropped for several days. However, the past three days have all seen that number continue to increase as new infection totals have remained high.

There were 15 more people admitted to hospitals across the state. The total number of people treated for COVID-19 illness in hospitals across South Dakota remained at 138.