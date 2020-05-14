State sees more than 41,000 jobless claims since start of COVID-19 pandemic

“About eight weeks ago, it was like a light switch was flipped.”
That’s how Marcia Hultman, secretary of the Department of Labor and Regulation, saw the COVID-19 pandemic strike South Dakota.
Hultman said Thursday that since the coronavirus hit the state, claims came in “instantly, and to a degree never before seen.”
Now, the state has processed more than 41,000 unemployment claims since the start of the pandemic.
In the week of May 3 to May 9 alone, 5,131 initial weekly unemployment claims were filed, an increase of 1,202 claims from the week prior.
“We anticipate the increase,” said Hultman, noting that independent contractors and self-employed people were recently able to access the Pandemic Unemployment Assistance plan. A new 13-week extension also began for South Dakota residents receiving unemployment.
Hultman noted the claims would continue to fluctuate each week as people are called back to work or find new jobs, acknowledging that the department still has claims to process.
Hultman said 23,719 weekly payments were also made, totaling $5.3 million in state benefits and $13.3 million in federal benefits “for a total of $19 million put back in our economy in just one week.”
Since the start of the pandemic, the department has paid $28.1 million in state benefits, $59.3 million in federal benefits and $400,000 in PUA claims, Hultmain said. That is $87.8 million since March 16.
“During a typical recession, there is a slower curve and some predictability allowing for a degree of planning and deliberate responsiveness to a gradual increase in unemployment insurance claims,” Hultman said, noting how quickly her department has had to adapt to the pandemic’s changes.
She said her team of 11 has grown to 70 people, who have worked “literally around the clock” to implement three new federal programs and process thousands of claims.
“These 70 people have worked hours equal to 95 full-time people in the past few weeks,” Hultman said, thanking her staff.
Hultman reminded people Thursday not to file a second claim if their claim has taken too long to file.
