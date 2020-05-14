State sees more than 41,000 jobless claims since start of COVID-19 pandemic

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

“About eight weeks ago, it was like a light switch was flipped.”

That’s how Marcia Hultman, secretary of the Department of Labor and Regulation, saw the COVID-19 pandemic strike South Dakota.

Hultman said Thursday that since the coronavirus hit the state, claims came in “instantly, and to a degree never before seen.”

Now, the state has processed more than 41,000 unemployment claims since the start of the pandemic.

In the week of May 3 to May 9 alone, 5,131 initial weekly unemployment claims were filed, an increase of 1,202 claims from the week prior.

“We anticipate the increase,” said Hultman, noting that independent contractors and self-employed people were recently able to access the Pandemic Unemployment Assistance plan. A new 13-week extension also began for South Dakota residents receiving unemployment.

Hultman noted the claims would continue to fluctuate each week as people are called back to work or find new jobs, acknowledging that the department still has claims to process.