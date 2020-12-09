State Sen. Duhamel tests positive for COVID-19 following Noem's budget address in Pierre

Sen. Helene Duhamel tested positive for COVID-19 Wednesday after visiting Gov. Kristi Noem's mansion Monday night with other lawmakers and attending the governor's budget speech Tuesday in the state capitol in Pierre.
Duhamel, a Republican from Rapid City and spokesperson for the Pennington County Sheriff's Office, told Senate majority leaders Wednesday that she had fallen ill and was tested Wednesday morning.
KOTA reported Wednesday that she didn't feel symptomatic during the budget address on Tuesday, but began to feel a "searing headache and nausea" later that night.
Duhamel was seen wearing a mask at the budget address, where dozens of lawmakers met in close contact for more than an hour. Duhamel also was seen maskless along with the governor and a number of female lawmakers in a photo posted to Kristi Noem's campaign Twitter account.
Duhamel also attended a dinner Monday night with other legislative leaders at the governor's mansion. Noem's office said the governor is not at risk of contracting the virus from Duhamel. The CDC has said incubation periods for COVID-19 can take from two to 14 days and that cases of pre-symptomatic and asymptomatic transmission have occurred.
Noem held press conferences Wednesday in Box Elder and Huron where she touted projects proposed in the budget.
Sen. Lee Schoenbeck, a Watertown Republican and President Pro Tempore of the Senate, told the Argus Leader that he notified all senators who were in Pierre on Tuesday of their possible exposure.
Neither Duhamel nor Pennington County Sheriff Kevin Thom responded to calls or emails seeking comment.
