State Sen. Duhamel tests positive for COVID-19 following Noem's budget address in Pierre

Sen. Helene Duhamel tested positive for COVID-19 Wednesday after visiting Gov. Kristi Noem's mansion Monday night with other lawmakers and attending the governor's budget speech Tuesday in the state capitol in Pierre.

Duhamel, a Republican from Rapid City and spokesperson for the Pennington County Sheriff's Office, told Senate majority leaders Wednesday that she had fallen ill and was tested Wednesday morning.

KOTA reported Wednesday that she didn't feel symptomatic during the budget address on Tuesday, but began to feel a "searing headache and nausea" later that night.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Duhamel was seen wearing a mask at the budget address, where dozens of lawmakers met in close contact for more than an hour. Duhamel also was seen maskless along with the governor and a number of female lawmakers in a photo posted to Kristi Noem's campaign Twitter account.