State sends more testing machines West River; Avantara facility now has 56 COVID-19 positive cases

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Rapid City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The South Dakota Department of Health will roll out eight Abbott ID Now testing machines in the Black Hills in advance of the Sturgis motorcycle rally that starts on Aug. 7.

Five of the rapid COVID-19 testing machines were deployed to Monument Health in Rapid City. Derrick Haskins, spokesman for the health department, said Monument Health can use the instruments at locations throughout the region for COVID-19 testing.

Three of the testing machines also went to Black Hills Urgent Care for use at urgent care locations in Rapid City and Spearfish for testing, Haskins said.

The eight Abbott ID Now instruments are in addition to three of the same machines that previously went to Spearfish, Rapid City and Hot Springs.

A Hologic Panther was just placed at Monument Health in Rapid City, Haskins said. According to the manufacturer’s website, the Panther machine can yield test results in three hours.

Haskins said the city of Sturgis will lead the mass testing efforts for city residents after the rally. Residents can choose to be tested, but some businesses have asked for a specific number of tests for their employees.