State sends more testing machines West River; Avantara facility now has 56 COVID-19 positive cases

The South Dakota Department of Health will roll out eight Abbott ID Now testing machines in the Black Hills in advance of the Sturgis motorcycle rally that starts on Aug. 7.
Five of the rapid COVID-19 testing machines were deployed to Monument Health in Rapid City. Derrick Haskins, spokesman for the health department, said Monument Health can use the instruments at locations throughout the region for COVID-19 testing.
Three of the testing machines also went to Black Hills Urgent Care for use at urgent care locations in Rapid City and Spearfish for testing, Haskins said.
The eight Abbott ID Now instruments are in addition to three of the same machines that previously went to Spearfish, Rapid City and Hot Springs.
A Hologic Panther was just placed at Monument Health in Rapid City, Haskins said. According to the manufacturer’s website, the Panther machine can yield test results in three hours.
Haskins said the city of Sturgis will lead the mass testing efforts for city residents after the rally. Residents can choose to be tested, but some businesses have asked for a specific number of tests for their employees.
Up to 1,300 tests will be available, including mandated testing for 150 city employees, 400 tests for front-line residents, 200 for other employees and 550 general tests for residents.
COVID-19 update
The DOH reported 37 new cases of COVID-19 across the state Monday, with five in Pennington County. Monday’s report brings the state’s total to 7,943 cases with 6,996 recoveries. South Dakota has 829 active cases of COVID-19, and 118 total people have died from the virus.
The state processed 567 total tests Monday, with 530 negative results for a positive rate of 6.5 percent.
Sixty-five South Dakotans were hospitalized with COVID-19 as of Monday, totaling 774 hospitalizations throughout the pandemic. Monument Health reported 15 patients were hospitalized there Monday.
At Avantara Saint Cloud in Rapid City, cases have increased to reflect 56 residents and staff who are now positive for COVID-19.
Counties with new COVID-19 cases include Davison (2), Douglas (1), Hutchinson (1), Lawrence (1), Lincoln (5), Miner (1), Minnehaha (15), Oglala Lakota (2), Pennington (5), Union (3) and Yankton (1).
Kim Malsam-Rysdon, state health secretary, said testing among congregate living facilities is increasing. As of Monday, 14 providers in 38 different locations have scheduled testing for 909 staff and 642 residents.
Some results from that mass testing have rolled in already. Malsam-Rysdon said 212 staff were tested with zero positive results, and 171 residents were tested with four positive results.
Malsam-Rysdon also said the DOH will work on mass testing for the EMS community in Western South Dakota next week, starting with EMS, law enforcement and firefighters and working their way east across South Dakota.
