PIERRE | Construction of South Dakota's first-ever state veterans cemetery is set to begin in just over one week in Sioux Falls.
Gov. Kristi Noem and the state Department of Veterans Affairs announced Wednesday that a Sept. 9 morning ceremony will mark the start of the project, which is being funded by the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs.
Noem said in a press release that the project "isn’t just about building another cemetery."
"This project is a tribute to patriots,” she said. “This cemetery will immortalize the sacrifices that have been made for our freedoms. It’s a real way we can show gratitude to those who have served and show the next generation that sacrifice doesn’t go unnoticed.”
The cemetery will be on a 12.9 acre plot north of the I-229/I-90 Interchange near Sioux Falls, off Slip Up Creek Road and 477th Avenue.
According to the news release, more than 72,000 veterans reside in South Dakota, 50,000 of which are located East River. For those veterans, the closest national cemeteries are either in Sturgis or Fort Snelling, Minn., more than 220 miles beyond the South Dakota-Minnesota border.
The funding is made available thanks to the state Legislature's Senate Bill 91, passed in March 2018, which authorized the South Dakota Department of Veterans Affairs to seek federal funding from the National Cemetery Administration. The funds will cover infrastructure and development costs, as well as a main entrance, avenue of flags, administration building and more.
The cemetery will house 610 pre-placed crypts, 999 cremains grave sites, 660 columbarium niches and 50 memorial wall markers, in accordance with standards set by the VA for its national cemeteries.
A groundbreaking ceremony will be held at 9 a.m. CT on Sept. 9