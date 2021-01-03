State surpasses 100,000 COVID-19 infections, 12 additional deaths reported

More than 100,000 South Dakota residents have tested positive for COVID-19. After 12 deaths were reported Sunday, 1,513 of those patients have died. Twenty-five deaths have been reported in 2021.

Sunday's report covered two days of testing from Friday and Saturday due to the holiday.

The Department of Health reported 703 new cases out of 2,009 people tested. There have been 100,532 coronavirus infections in the South Dakota with 5,988 of those still considered active - an increase of 255 since Saturday.

The 12 deaths reported Sunday included seven women and five men. Eight were over 80, three were in their 70s and one was in their 60s. Minnehaha County reported four deaths Sunday and Beadle and Brown counties reported two each. One death was reported in Charles Mix, Douglas, Hutchinson and Miner counties.

There are 262 people being treated in hospitals across the state. That is a net decrease of 20 since Saturday. Fifty-four patients are in intensive care units and 33 are on ventilators. In the Black Hills region, hospitals are caring for 50 patients with 13 in ICUs and 10 on ventilators.

There were 119 new infections in children under 19 with 103 people in their 20s testing positive. Seventy-two more people over 70 tested positive Sunday.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}