State surpasses 100,000 COVID-19 infections, 12 additional deaths reported

More than 100,000 South Dakota residents have tested positive for COVID-19. After 12 deaths were reported Sunday, 1,513 of those patients have died. Twenty-five deaths have been reported in 2021.
Sunday's report covered two days of testing from Friday and Saturday due to the holiday.
The Department of Health reported 703 new cases out of 2,009 people tested. There have been 100,532 coronavirus infections in the South Dakota with 5,988 of those still considered active - an increase of 255 since Saturday.
The 12 deaths reported Sunday included seven women and five men. Eight were over 80, three were in their 70s and one was in their 60s. Minnehaha County reported four deaths Sunday and Beadle and Brown counties reported two each. One death was reported in Charles Mix, Douglas, Hutchinson and Miner counties.
There are 262 people being treated in hospitals across the state. That is a net decrease of 20 since Saturday. Fifty-four patients are in intensive care units and 33 are on ventilators. In the Black Hills region, hospitals are caring for 50 patients with 13 in ICUs and 10 on ventilators.
There were 119 new infections in children under 19 with 103 people in their 20s testing positive. Seventy-two more people over 70 tested positive Sunday.
Just under three percent of the population of South Dakota has been vaccinated against the coronavirus. As of Sunday morning, 25,325 people have received the vaccine. The Moderna vaccine has been given to 13,612. Another 11,713 have received the Pfizer vaccine.
Pennington County reported 85 new cases for the two days reported Sunday. That brings the county's total to 11,432 with 825 of those cases still active.
Meade County added 26 new cases and there were 17 in Lawrence County. Oglala-Lakota County reported eight new infections, Butte County had six, Custer County added four and Fall River County reported three.
Minnehaha County reported 207 new infections and Lincoln County had 81. Brown County added 40 positive tests and Brookings County had 36. Union County reported 22 new infections and Codington County added 19.
Lake County had 13 positive tests and Clay County added 11. There were 10 new infections in Brule and Davison counties and eight in Walworth County.
Hughes County had seven new cases and there were six in Beadle and Roberts counties. Charles Mix, McCook, Moody and Yankton counties each had five positive tests and there were four in Deuel and Dewey counties.
Three new cases were reported in Grant, Hanson, Lyman, Spink and Todd counties and two in Douglas, Hutchinson, Jerauld, Kingsbury, Miner, Perkins, Potter and Stanley counties.
One new infection was discovered in Bon Homme, Corson, Day, Haakon, Hamlin, Jones, McPherson, Mellette, Sanborn, Sully and Turner counties.