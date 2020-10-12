State surpasses 6,000 active COVID-19 cases for the first time

The number of reported active COVID-19 infections in South Dakota climbed above 6,000 for the first time Monday. That means more than one out of every 150 people currently has an active infection in the state.

Two more deaths were reported Monday. One woman from Roberts County and another from Turner County raised the total number of deaths in the state to 288. The Department of Health reported 359 new positive tests Monday on 1,133 tests for a positivity rate of 31.7%. The new cases brought the state's total to 28,925 with 6,062 considered active infections — up 197 from Sunday and 1,788 from last Monday.

There were 20 people admitted to hospital care across the state in the past day with only eight leaving in-patient care. The total number of people being treated for COVID-19 illness in hospitals across the state is 278. The Monument Health system is treating 47 of those patients.

Pennington County reported 56 positive tests Monday out of 169 tests for a positivity rate of over 33%. There have been 3,177 cases in the county and a record 657 of those are considered active.