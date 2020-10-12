State surpasses 6,000 active COVID-19 cases for the first time

The number of reported active COVID-19 infections in South Dakota climbed above 6,000 for the first time Monday. That means more than one out of every 150 people currently has an active infection in the state.
Two more deaths were reported Monday. One woman from Roberts County and another from Turner County raised the total number of deaths in the state to 288. The Department of Health reported 359 new positive tests Monday on 1,133 tests for a positivity rate of 31.7%. The new cases brought the state's total to 28,925 with 6,062 considered active infections — up 197 from Sunday and 1,788 from last Monday.
There were 20 people admitted to hospital care across the state in the past day with only eight leaving in-patient care. The total number of people being treated for COVID-19 illness in hospitals across the state is 278. The Monument Health system is treating 47 of those patients.
Pennington County reported 56 positive tests Monday out of 169 tests for a positivity rate of over 33%. There have been 3,177 cases in the county and a record 657 of those are considered active.
Oglala-Lakota County reported 12 new cases and Meade County had 11. Lawrence County had 6 positive tests and Butte and Custer counties each had four new infections. Fall River County reported two new cases Monday.
Minnehaha County had 50 positive tests in Monday's report and Brown County had 20. Hughes and Union counties each had 16 new cases and Todd and Davison counties each had 14. Brookings County reported 13 new cases and there were 12 positive tests in Corson and Lincoln counties. Dewey County reported nine new cases and Bon Homme County had eight. There were seven new cases in Clay and Yankton counties and six in Walworth County. There were five new infections in Charles Mix, Grant and Spink counties and four in Bennett and Edmunds counties.
Hand, Tripp and Turner counties reported three new cases and there were two positive tests in Aurora, Beadle, Corson, Deuel, Gregory, Haakon, Hamlin, Jackson, Kingsbury, Moody, Potter and Sully counties.
Buffalo, Clark, Harding, Hutchinson, Lake, McCook, Miner and Stanley counties each had one new case.
Rapid City Area Schools reported 143 total cases in the district, including 35 active cases among students and 14 active cases among staff. There are 491 students and 49 staff in quarantine.
The Douglas School District reported three active cases among students and none in staff members Monday, with 67 students and three staff in quarantine.
As of Friday, Meade School District reported two active cases among students.
South Dakota’s public universities report the following active COVID-19 case counts as of 5 p.m. Sunday:
South Dakota Mines: 15 students, 2 staff, 46 quarantined
Black Hills State University: 14 students, 1 staff, 64 quarantined
University of South Dakota: 20 students, 4 staff, 129 quarantined
South Dakota State University: 19 students, 0 staff, 76 quarantined
Dakota State University: 1 student, 2 staff, 9 quarantined
Northern State University: 16 students, 4 staff, 50 quarantined
