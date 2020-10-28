State tells health care providers it's preparing for COVID-19 vaccine by end of 2020

In a call with health care providers Tuesday, South Dakota Department of Health officials said a COVID-19 vaccine may be available by the end of the year.

Tim Heath, immunization coordinator for the DOH, said he anticipates that at least one of several vaccine options — including those from Pfizer, Moderna, AstraZeneca and Johnson & Johnson — will be available under emergency use authorization possibly by the end of the year. He said the Pfizer vaccine seems to be the furthest along in the trial process.

Operation Warp Speed and the CDC are contracting for 800 million vaccines, which would come in multi-dose vials “because that is the easiest to manufacture,” Heath said. Some manufacturers are producing and storing the vaccine in anticipation of FDA approval.

The vaccines won’t have expiration dates because the dates will change as researchers get new data, Heath said.

Angela Jackley, deputy administrator for the DOH office of disease prevention services and the vaccination lead, said the vaccination roll out will occur in three phases.