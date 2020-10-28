State tells health care providers it's preparing for COVID-19 vaccine by end of 2020

In a call with health care providers Tuesday, South Dakota Department of Health officials said a COVID-19 vaccine may be available by the end of the year.
Tim Heath, immunization coordinator for the DOH, said he anticipates that at least one of several vaccine options — including those from Pfizer, Moderna, AstraZeneca and Johnson & Johnson — will be available under emergency use authorization possibly by the end of the year. He said the Pfizer vaccine seems to be the furthest along in the trial process.
Operation Warp Speed and the CDC are contracting for 800 million vaccines, which would come in multi-dose vials “because that is the easiest to manufacture,” Heath said. Some manufacturers are producing and storing the vaccine in anticipation of FDA approval.
The vaccines won’t have expiration dates because the dates will change as researchers get new data, Heath said.
Angela Jackley, deputy administrator for the DOH office of disease prevention services and the vaccination lead, said the vaccination roll out will occur in three phases.
In the first phase, the priority is to test the following groups: health care personnel, essential workers, colleges and universities, long-term care residents and staff, those with underlying medical conditions, those 65 and older, people from racial and ethnic minority groups, people from tribal communities, incarcerated people, those living in homeless shelters, those living or working in congregate settings, rural communities, persons with disabilities and those who are uninsured or underinsured.
Hospitals will be tasked with vaccinating all populations in the first phase, not just their own staff, Jackley said. The first phase works under the assumption that limited doses will be available and will target the aforementioned populations first.
Phase one will work under a constrained supply and in highly-targeted administration for priority populations. The vaccine may be administered in closed settings such as places of work or other vaccination sites specific to the priority populations.
In phase two, the DOH assumes a large number of doses will be available and that there will be a “likely sufficient supply” to meet the demand. A broad administration network will be required by this phase, including surge capacity.
This phase will expand beyond the initial priority populations and will administer through commercial and private sector partners such as pharmacies, doctor’s offices and clinics. Public health sites such as mobile clinics, federally qualified health care centers and targeted communities could also administer vaccines.
By phase three, the state will shift to continued vaccination in a routine strategy. By this point the DOH said there will likely be an excess supply of the vaccine and a broad administration network for increased access.
Dr. Shankar Kurra, vice president of medical affairs for Monument Health, said in a press conference Tuesday that he hopes by spring of next year, the vaccine will be available for COVID-19.
“We’re not out of the woods yet until at least that time when there’s a vaccine available,” he said.
The DOH outlined the following sections of their COVID-19 vaccine preparedness plan in the presentation to health care providers Tuesday, noting they are recruiting and enrolling health care providers at this time:
COVID-19 vaccination preparedness planning
COVID-19 organizational structure and partner involvement
Phased approach to COVID-19 vaccination
Critical populations
COVID-19 provider recruitment and enrollment
COVID-19 vaccine administration capacity
COVID-19 vaccine allocation, ordering, distribution and inventory management
COVID-19 vaccine storage and handling
COVID-19 vaccine administration documentation and reporting
COVID-19 vaccination second-dose reminders
COVID-19 requirements for IISs or other external systems
COVID-19 vaccination program communication
Regulatory considerations for COVID-19 vaccination
COVID-19 vaccine safety monitoring
COVID-19 vaccination program monitoring
