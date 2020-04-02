State to deploy National Guard to build temporary hospitals

“These will be supplemental facilities that will be utilized in a way that makes sense to best take care of people and keep those that are impacted by the virus separated and make sure they have the level of care that they need available to them,” Noem said.

Kim Malsam-Rysdon, state health secretary, said the process is for the National Guard to assess available sites.

“They’re very well-versed in optimal settings that can help support these kinds of operations,” she said. “They will find environments that can support comfortable conditions for patients and providers. The assessment part of that will make sure those things are taken care of.”

Malsam-Rysdon said that in the meantime, every hospital in the state should still be able to serve its people.

“We’re in communication with every hospital to understand what capacity they will have so that we can understand how we can get that surge capacity where we’re going to need it,” she said. “To say that we have everything in place right now for what we will expect in the future is not accurate, but we’re working towards that.”

