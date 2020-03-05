State universities cancel study abroad trips in response to coronavirus

Two state universities have cancelled study abroad programs and overseas trips due to concerns over coronavirus. As of Thursday, there are 95,333 global cases, with 99 of those in the U.S. as well as 10 deaths, according to the World Health Organization and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

No cases have been reported in South Dakota. State health officials, however, said Wednesday they can now test for coronavirus and will consider shutting down schools if an outbreak is detected.

In Rapid City, South Dakota School of Mines and Technology cancelled a music department trip to Japan over spring break, which starts Monday.

“We worked with the students, and they felt it was in the best interest not to go,” School of Mines President Jim Rankin told the Journal on Thursday.

Rankin also said 14 students, two professors and a teaching assistant are in in Darmstadt, Germany, on a three-week study abroad trip. The group is scheduled to return Saturday, and no plans have been made to quarantine them.

Rankin said the university has 141 international students, including some from China and Italy, the epicenter of Europe's coronavirus outbreak.