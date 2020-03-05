State universities cancel study abroad trips in response to coronavirus

Two state universities have cancelled study abroad programs and overseas trips due to concerns over coronavirus. As of Thursday, there are 95,333 global cases, with 99 of those in the U.S. as well as 10 deaths, according to the World Health Organization and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
No cases have been reported in South Dakota. State health officials, however, said Wednesday they can now test for coronavirus and will consider shutting down schools if an outbreak is detected.
In Rapid City, South Dakota School of Mines and Technology cancelled a music department trip to Japan over spring break, which starts Monday.
“We worked with the students, and they felt it was in the best interest not to go,” School of Mines President Jim Rankin told the Journal on Thursday.
Rankin also said 14 students, two professors and a teaching assistant are in in Darmstadt, Germany, on a three-week study abroad trip. The group is scheduled to return Saturday, and no plans have been made to quarantine them.
Rankin said the university has 141 international students, including some from China and Italy, the epicenter of Europe's coronavirus outbreak.
“We haven’t told people they can’t travel anywhere,” he said. “At this point, it’s really up to them. We haven’t heard anything that would concern us at the moment other than the general warnings of coronavirus.”
Kristen Kilmer, a communications officer at Black Hills State University, said the university is evaluating its upcoming study abroad programs, including one in May in England, as well as any university-affiliated international travel.
She said BHSU has 51 international students, including students from China and South Korea, but was unsure whether they would travel home for spring break or if they would have to self-quarantine for 14 days upon their return.
South Dakota State University announced Wednesday that all school-sponsored international travel has been canceled.
Travel cancellations affect 15 study abroad programs for spring and summer, including a spring break trip to Italy where more than 100 people have died and more than 3,000 have been infected.
Two SDSU students are returning home early from their studies in Italy.
“While a tough decision, it’s one we felt was needed,” said Mike Lockrem, SDSU spokesperson.
The university is canceling any trips to countries that the U.S. State Department lists as Level 3 or Level 4 travel advisories, such as China, Iran, South Korea and Italy.
Gov. Kristi Noem said Thursday in a web discussion with more than 600 health professionals that the state is prepared to handle a potential outbreak of COVID-19.
“There is a low risk for South Dakotans to become infected with coronavirus,” Noem said. “Regardless, we are prepared. We have the right people and plans in place to handle this situation in the event it is detected in our state.”
Noem joined Vice President Mike Pence and other governors earlier this week for a discussion on the White House’s Coronavirus Task Force. Noem also visited the State Health Lab and spoke with the state team charged with preparing for the virus.
South Dakota has no confirmed cases as of Thursday, but officials in charge of preparations say the situation is “rapidly changing." Health Secretary Kim Malsam-Rysdon said she assumes virus infections are inevitable.
To learn more about the state’s efforts surrounding coronavirus, visit the Department of Health website.