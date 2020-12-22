State vaccinates 7,844 people with first dose of Pfizer COVID-19 shot; 20,450 more doses available

The South Dakota Department of Health (DOH) received 14,600 doses of Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine this week, with 4,700 going to Sanford Health, 6,300 to Avera, 2,300 to Monument Health, 1,200 to Prairie Lakes Hospital in Watertown and 100 to the Mobridge hospital.

“Some of it came in yesterday, the rest of it came in this morning,” DOH immunizations coordinator Tim Heath said of the state’s allotment of Moderna vaccines in a call with health care providers Tuesday afternoon.

The DOH also expects 5,850 doses of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine this week will go to long-term care staff and residents through a federal pharmacy program and 975 doses to Avera’s long-term care residents through a pharmacy program with Lewis Drug.

“It’s hard to project going forward how many doses we’re going to receive for the next several weeks, but it should be around the same we’re seeing this week,” Heath said in the call.

