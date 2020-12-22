State vaccinates 7,844 people with first dose of Pfizer COVID-19 shot; 20,450 more doses available

The South Dakota Department of Health (DOH) received 14,600 doses of Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine this week, with 4,700 going to Sanford Health, 6,300 to Avera, 2,300 to Monument Health, 1,200 to Prairie Lakes Hospital in Watertown and 100 to the Mobridge hospital.
“Some of it came in yesterday, the rest of it came in this morning,” DOH immunizations coordinator Tim Heath said of the state’s allotment of Moderna vaccines in a call with health care providers Tuesday afternoon.
The DOH also expects 5,850 doses of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine this week will go to long-term care staff and residents through a federal pharmacy program and 975 doses to Avera’s long-term care residents through a pharmacy program with Lewis Drug.
“It’s hard to project going forward how many doses we’re going to receive for the next several weeks, but it should be around the same we’re seeing this week,” Heath said in the call.
Last week, the DOH received 7,800 doses of the Pfizer vaccine. Sanford received 3,100 doses, 2,925 went to Avera, 975 went to Monument, 700 to Prairie Lakes and 100 to the Mobridge hospital.
As of Tuesday morning’s DOH update, 7,844 Pfizer vaccines have been administered statewide with the majority coming from the Sioux Falls area. 3,841 Minnehaha county residents, 1,690 people in Lincoln county and 679 people in Pennington county have had their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.
For the state’s phased vaccine plan, the DOH said in a call with health care providers Tuesday that health care personnel includes technicians, dentists, phlebotomists, students, dietary and food services staff, environmental services staff and administrative staff who have the potential for direct or indirect exposure to COVID-19 patients or infectious materials.
Other examples of people who could get vaccines include optometrists, dentists, home-care providers, blood/plasma center personnel, group home staff, chaplains in health care settings and school nurses in Phase 1C.
Independent living facilities, funeral service workers, teachers and other school/college staff could get their COVID-19 vaccines in Phase 1D; firefighters who aren’t EMS or medical responders could be vaccinated in Phase 1E.