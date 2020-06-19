State will conduct random COVID-19 testing for nursing home staff, residents

For example, she said if a resident tested positive and had been socializing with other residents on their floor or in their wing at a nursing home, their close contacts would get tested for coronavirus in that case.

Back to normal

The state also sent out a “back to normal” plan for long-term care facilities on Wednesday to help residents return to a sense of normalcy and dignity.

Many nursing homes and assisted living centers implemented no-visitor rules and other restrictive policies for staff and residents March 13 when Gov. Kristi Noem declared a state of emergency for the COVID-19 pandemic.

“COVID-19 can spread rapidly in (long-term care) facilities, and persons with chronic underlying medical conditions are at greater risk for COVID-19 associated severe disease and death,” the plan states.

Now, long-term care facilities can choose to loosen some of the COVID-19 restrictions in phases if they’ve conducted baseline testing, have adequate testing capability, conduct sentinel testing, aren’t in counties with community spread or don’t have any cases in their facility.