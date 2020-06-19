State will conduct random COVID-19 testing for nursing home staff, residents

The state Department of Health plans to keep up with COVID-19 testing for long-term care facilities by randomly testing three asymptomatic people — one resident and two staff members — at each facility starting next week.
Kim Malsam-Rysdon, state health secretary, said the random testing or “sentinel” testing will help the DOH determine if they need to do more aggressive testing into the future.
Almost all staff and residents in long-term care facilities like nursing homes and assisted living centers were tested in the span of a month under the state’s mass testing plan, announced May 14. Malsam-Rysdon said approximately 98% of residents and staff were tested for COVID-19, or 18,427 people, including 8,182 residents and 10,196 staff.
The sentinel testing will happen at each facility once a week for people who previously tested negative to “see if there is any unsuspected COVID-19 happening in a particular place,” Malsam-Rysdon said, noting the DOH sent extra testing supplies to each facility to help facilitate the testing.
A different type of testing, which Malsam-Rysdon calls “point prevalence testing,” will still be used at facilities when a positive case is found in a long-term care facility per normal protocol.
For example, she said if a resident tested positive and had been socializing with other residents on their floor or in their wing at a nursing home, their close contacts would get tested for coronavirus in that case.
Back to normal
The state also sent out a “back to normal” plan for long-term care facilities on Wednesday to help residents return to a sense of normalcy and dignity.
Many nursing homes and assisted living centers implemented no-visitor rules and other restrictive policies for staff and residents March 13 when Gov. Kristi Noem declared a state of emergency for the COVID-19 pandemic.
“COVID-19 can spread rapidly in (long-term care) facilities, and persons with chronic underlying medical conditions are at greater risk for COVID-19 associated severe disease and death,” the plan states.
Now, long-term care facilities can choose to loosen some of the COVID-19 restrictions in phases if they’ve conducted baseline testing, have adequate testing capability, conduct sentinel testing, aren’t in counties with community spread or don’t have any cases in their facility.
Chris Qualm, administrative manager for the Office of Health Care Facility Licensure and Certification, said in a weekly conference call with health care providers that the plan is “really deliberate in supporting of normalizing as much as possible the exercising of resident rights, dignity and autonomy while balancing resident safety, resident choice” and their social and emotional needs.
Qualm said providers may change phases, either advancing or regressing, based on criteria which depends on the status of community spread in a county and the presence or absence of a case of COVID-19 in staff or residents at the facility.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!