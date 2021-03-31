State's 47 COVID-19 deaths in March lowest reported total in months

No new deaths were reported Wednesday leaving March with a total of 47 COVID-19 deaths. There were 202 deaths in October, more than 500 in both November and December and 290 in January. February's total was 110. The overall death toll is 1,935.

The number of people hospitalized across the state continues to grow. There are 104 people hospitalized with 19 in intensive care units and five on ventilators. Only eight of those are in the Black Hills region with one in ICU.

Active cases are also growing across the state and falling in the Black Hills counties. The state added 264 new cases Wednesday, bringing the total to 117,759 with 2,522 still considered active - an increase of 86 from Tuesday and the highest number of active cases in two months. Active cases in Pennington County continue to drop with nine new infections reported. There have been 13,246 cases here with 134 still considered active.

Meade County reported seven new infections with 30 active cases. Lawrence County had no positive tests and active cases there fell to 18. Butte County has eight active cases after adding two on Wednesday and Oglala-Lakota County had 13 active cases after reporting two new positive tests. Custer County reported one new infection and there are nine active cases there. Fall River County has 10 active cases after reporting no positive tests Wednesday.