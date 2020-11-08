State's COVID-19 outbreak continues: 13 deaths and record hospitalizations reported

More than 100 South Dakota residents have died of COVID-19 illnesses in the first eight days of November.
The Department of Health reported 13 deaths on Sunday, bringing the month's total so far to 111. There have been 313 deaths since October 1 and 536 total.
Of the deaths reported Sunday, eight were women and five were men. One person in their 50s died as did five in their 60s and seven people over 80. Two deaths were reported in Lincoln and Minnehaha counties and one in Roberts, Spink, Turner, Yankton, Bon Homme, Brown, Butte, Codington and Deuel counties.
The state reported 1,426 new coronavirus infections Sunday on 2,352 people tested, bringing the state's total to 55,404 - with the number of active cases increasing 700 to 15,750. One in every 56 people in South Dakota has an active COVID-19 infection and one in 16 have been diagnosed with the disease at some point.
There are 546 people being treated in hospitals in the state - up 31 in the past day. Ninety-six of those are in intensive care units and 69 are using ventilators.
Support Local Journalism
In the Black Hills regions, 118 people are hospitalized including 16 in ICU and seven on ventilators.
Pennington County reported an increase of 128 infections bringing the county's total to 5,767 with a record 1,602 active cases. Lawrence County reported 54 new cases and Meade County added 23. There were 23 new infections in Oglala-Lakota County and 14 in Custer County. Butte County added 12 positive tests and Fall River County had nine.
Minnehaha County reported 318 new cases and there were 106 in Lincoln County. Davison County reported 77 cases and Codington County added 57. There were 55 positive tests in each of Beadle, Brookings and Brown counties. Yankton County reported 34 new infections and Dewey County had 33. Hughes County had 23 positive tests and Roberts County reported 19. There were 18 new infections in Turner and McCook counties and 17 in Hutchinson County. Grant County added 16 cases and Union County had 15. There were 13 new infections in Clay and Todd counties and 11 in Charles Mix and Lake counties.
Nine positive tests were recorded in Buffalo, Kingsbury and Moody counties and eight in Brule, Hamlin, Hand, Hanson, Spink and Tripp counties. Seven new cases were added in Bennett, Day, Douglas, Gregory, Hyde, Marshall, Stanley and Walworth counties.
Aurora, Bon Homme, Jackson and Lyman counties added six positive tests and there were five in Clark, Corson, Jerauld and Potter counties. Edmunds County added four new infections and there were three in Perkins and Sanborn counties. There was one positive test in Campbell, Deuel, McPherson, Mellette and Miner counties.
Of the 1,426 positive tests, 207 were in children under 19. People in their 20w made up 276 positive tests and the at-risk group of people over 70 had 179 new cases Sunday.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.