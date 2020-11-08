State's COVID-19 outbreak continues: 13 deaths and record hospitalizations reported

More than 100 South Dakota residents have died of COVID-19 illnesses in the first eight days of November.

The Department of Health reported 13 deaths on Sunday, bringing the month's total so far to 111. There have been 313 deaths since October 1 and 536 total.

Of the deaths reported Sunday, eight were women and five were men. One person in their 50s died as did five in their 60s and seven people over 80. Two deaths were reported in Lincoln and Minnehaha counties and one in Roberts, Spink, Turner, Yankton, Bon Homme, Brown, Butte, Codington and Deuel counties.

The state reported 1,426 new coronavirus infections Sunday on 2,352 people tested, bringing the state's total to 55,404 - with the number of active cases increasing 700 to 15,750. One in every 56 people in South Dakota has an active COVID-19 infection and one in 16 have been diagnosed with the disease at some point.

There are 546 people being treated in hospitals in the state - up 31 in the past day. Ninety-six of those are in intensive care units and 69 are using ventilators.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

In the Black Hills regions, 118 people are hospitalized including 16 in ICU and seven on ventilators.