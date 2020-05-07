Stimulus bill sends $1.25 billion to state; funds might cover testing costs

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem said last week that part of the $1.25 billion the state received in federal funding from the stimulus bill can help cover the cost of testing to patients.

Kim Malsam-Rysdon, state health secretary, said she wants to make sure people with symptoms can get tested without any charge.

"We don't want that to be a barrier, and the federal government has several options for people to make sure that testing is available regardless of your ability to pay," she said, noting people who don’t have insurance can have their COVID-19 tests processed at the state public health lab “at no cost to the patient.”

Derrick Haskins, communications director for the state Department of Health, and Maggie Seidel, senior advisor and policy director to Noem, both said they don’t know what portion of the $1.25 billion in federal funding is set aside for testing, or how many patients it could cover. Seidel said the number will vary based on how many people need help paying for testing.

Haskins said individuals should visit with their providers about any concerns they have with paying for their test, and their provider can work with them on appropriate options for their individual situation.