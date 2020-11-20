Study: CDC identifies 86 COVID-19 cases in Minnesota tied to Sturgis rally

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) identified in its Morbidity and Mortality Weekly Report (MMWR) on Friday that at least 86 COVID-19 cases in Minnesota reportedly tie back to the Sturgis motorcycle rally.
The Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) investigated all outbreaks associated with the rally in its state residents and found 51 primary event-associated cases were identified and 35 of their close contacts, or “secondary or tertiary cases occurring among household, social and workplace cases” were also reported.
Primary event-associated cases were defined as illness in a person who reported attending the rally or traveling to western South Dakota by motorcycle during Aug. 7-16 and had a symptom onset or specimen collection before Aug. 30, 14 days from the end of the rally.
Contact tracing for these cases included questions about travel and being in specific settings including bars, restaurants, schools, health care facilities or events or social gatherings in the 14 days before symptom onset. Close contacts were identified from contact tracing interviews.
Among the 86 rally-related cases, four patients were hospitalized and one died. One-third of all 87 counties in MInnesota had at least one primary, secondary or tertiary case associated with the rally.
The age range for primary patients was 26-76, with a median age of 44. Of the primary patients, 31 were male. The age range for their close contacts was 1-83, and 13 were male. Secondary transmission from the rally occurred via two workplace outbreaks: one at a wedding and one at a funeral.
Sixteen of 48 interviewed patients reported working while infectious, including five who worked at the rally and four who worked in health care after returning from the rally.
“These findings support current recommendations for mask use, physical distancing, reducing the number of attendees at gatherings, isolation for patients with COVID-19 and quarantine for close contacts to slow the spread of SARS-CoV-2,” the CDC said.
The CDC said the findings don’t capture the impact of the motorcycle rally on residents of other states, but they demonstrate the “rationale for consistent mitigation measures across states.”
Before the rally, MDH had recommended that motorcycle rally attendees quarantine for 14 days upon return and that they be tested for COVID-19 five to seven days later even if they were asymptomatic.
Findings from this case study also highlight the “far-reaching effects that gatherings in one area might have on another area,” the CDC said, noting South Dakota never implemented policies on event size or mask use, “underscoring the implications of policies within and across jurisdictions.”
The study has its limitations, the CDC wrote. Findings represent an underestimate of the motorcycle rally’s impact in Minnesota and didn’t capture the impact within South Dakota or other states. Case interviews were voluntary, and patients could choose not to respond to certain questions.
Some attendees and their close contacts also might not have been tested for COVID-19, the CDC wrote, and only 52 specimens were received at the MDH lab “because many testing laboratories do not retain or store specimens long-term.”
