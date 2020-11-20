Study: CDC identifies 86 COVID-19 cases in Minnesota tied to Sturgis rally

The age range for primary patients was 26-76, with a median age of 44. Of the primary patients, 31 were male. The age range for their close contacts was 1-83, and 13 were male. Secondary transmission from the rally occurred via two workplace outbreaks: one at a wedding and one at a funeral.

Sixteen of 48 interviewed patients reported working while infectious, including five who worked at the rally and four who worked in health care after returning from the rally.

“These findings support current recommendations for mask use, physical distancing, reducing the number of attendees at gatherings, isolation for patients with COVID-19 and quarantine for close contacts to slow the spread of SARS-CoV-2,” the CDC said.

The CDC said the findings don’t capture the impact of the motorcycle rally on residents of other states, but they demonstrate the “rationale for consistent mitigation measures across states.”

Before the rally, MDH had recommended that motorcycle rally attendees quarantine for 14 days upon return and that they be tested for COVID-19 five to seven days later even if they were asymptomatic.