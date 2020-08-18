Sturgis bar patron tests positive for COVID-19

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Rapid City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A patron of the One-Eyed Jack's Saloon at 1304 Main Street in Sturgis has tested positive for COVID-19, the South Dakota Department of Health announced Tuesday.

The individual visited the business while able to transmit the virus to others on August 11 from 12 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

The DOH said that due to the risk of exposure, individuals that visited the business during the specified dates and times should monitor for symptoms for 14 days after they visited.

A CDC screening tool is available at COVID.SD.GOV, which can help recommend when to call your medical provider if you develop symptoms.

State health officials remind all South Dakotans to: