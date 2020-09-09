Sturgis city officials: Study linking 250,000 COVID-19 cases to rally is 'blatantly faulty'

STURGIS | A recent study that connects more than 250,000 COVID-19 cases across the country to the Sturgis motorcycle rally is "blatantly faulty," Sturgis city officials said in a press release Wednesday.
Researchers at the Center for Health Economics and Policy Studies at San Diego State University put out the study earlier this month. The study — which has yet to be peer-reviewed — attributes more than 250,000 nationwide COVID-19 cases to the rally through a review of anonymized cell phone data.
Comment from Sturgis city leaders echoes Gov. Kristi Noem's criticism of the study from Tuesday, when she said the study is "grossly misleading," and is built on "incredibly faulty assumptions that do not reflect the actual facts and data here in South Dakota."
"This outrageous conclusion is antithetical to actual case data, as numerous state officials across the U.S. have been actively seeking to tie any COVID-19 case to the event," City Manager Daniel Ainslie said in a press release, adding that the researchers' conclusion is "absolute preposterousness."
Ainslie pointed to recent estimates by state health departments that have found more than 300 coronavirus cases nationwide in 13 states among people who went to the event in the 14 days prior to their symptom onset.
The South Dakota Department of Health reported Tuesday that it has only found 124 cases among state residents who attended the rally in the 14 days prior to their symptom onset. The 124 cases were found through contact tracing among those who were symptomatic for COVID-19 and tested positive, and who willingly told the DOH about their rally attendance when health officials called.
The DOH does not count secondary infections in that tally of COVID-19 cases that emerged from the rally. A secondary infection would be the infected friend, family member or other close contact of someone who contracted COVID-19 at the rally.
South Dakota health officials said Tuesday that they had seen the study and would dispute several data points, such as the projection of hundreds of thousands of cases, as well as basing the study on cell phone data.
"We recognize that individuals were exposed to the virus on their trip to, from or while at the rally," but the nationwide impact of the rally was a "mere fraction of what was projected and anticipated by many of the experts," Ainslie said. "The city of Sturgis holds those affected by COVID-19 in our thoughts and prayers as the virus continues to impact our nation and world."
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.