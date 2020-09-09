Sturgis city officials: Study linking 250,000 COVID-19 cases to rally is 'blatantly faulty'

The South Dakota Department of Health reported Tuesday that it has only found 124 cases among state residents who attended the rally in the 14 days prior to their symptom onset. The 124 cases were found through contact tracing among those who were symptomatic for COVID-19 and tested positive, and who willingly told the DOH about their rally attendance when health officials called.

The DOH does not count secondary infections in that tally of COVID-19 cases that emerged from the rally. A secondary infection would be the infected friend, family member or other close contact of someone who contracted COVID-19 at the rally.

South Dakota health officials said Tuesday that they had seen the study and would dispute several data points, such as the projection of hundreds of thousands of cases, as well as basing the study on cell phone data.

"We recognize that individuals were exposed to the virus on their trip to, from or while at the rally," but the nationwide impact of the rally was a "mere fraction of what was projected and anticipated by many of the experts," Ainslie said. "The city of Sturgis holds those affected by COVID-19 in our thoughts and prayers as the virus continues to impact our nation and world."

