Sturgis COVID-19 mass testing shows 26 positives on 650 tests

Twenty-six Sturgis residents tested positive for COVID-19 of 650 who signed up for a mass testing event following the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally.

The city had contracted for 1,300 tests to be taken — 20% of the community’s population — but only 650 people opted in to the mass testing event. 150 city employees were originally mandated to be tested, but only 83 were tested.

Testing was only conducted among those who were asymptomatic, the city said. Those who were experiencing symptoms or were tested at other locations aren’t included in the count.

Here’s the breakdown of the 1,300 tests that were available, how many people used them, and where the 26 positive cases were found:

150 city employees could have been tested; 83 were tested; 3 were positive.

400 tests could have gone to front-line workers; 217 were tested; 11 were positive.

550 tests could have gone to other city residents; 315 were tested; 11 were positive.

200 tests could have gone to other employees; 35 school district employees were tested; 1 was positive.