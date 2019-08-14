{{featured_button_text}}
Sturgis' Main Street was filled with motorcycles during the 10-day run of the 79th Sturgis motorcycle rally, but this year's just-completed rally saw an overall dip in attendance after a strong start on opening weekend. 

 Jim Holland, Journal staff

The final traffic count for the 79th annual Sturgis motorcycle rally was down 1.2 percent from 2018, according to the state Department of Transportation.

Overall, 499,654 vehicles entered Sturgis at nine different locations from Aug. 2 to Aug. 11, which compares to 505,969 over 10 days last year, the DOT said in a news release Wednesday.

The best day compared to last year was Sunday, Aug. 4, when 55,551 vehicles were counted, a 6.5 percent increase. The biggest decline was Thursday, Aug. 8, when 51,540 were counted, which was down 8.5 percent from the same day in 2018.

The busiest day was Monday, Aug. 4, when 61,126 vehicles were counted coming into town, which was 2.9 percent more than on the same day last year.

The daily count for the 2019 rally was:

  • Friday, Aug. 2 - 52,099 entering, up 5.4 percent from 2018;
  • Saturday, Aug. 3 - 59,572, down 0.9 percent;
  • Sunday, Aug. 4 - 55,551, up 6.5 percent;
  • Monday, Aug. 5 - 61,126, up 2.9 percent;
  • Tuesday, Aug. 6 - 59,361, down 1.5 percent;
  • Wednesday, Aug. 7 - 56,204, down 7.3 percent
  • Thursday, Aug. 8 - 51,540, down 8.5 percent;
  • Friday, Aug. 9 - 45,369, down 6.9 percent;
  • Saturday, Aug. 10 - 36,661, down 2.3 percent;
  • Sunday, Aug. 11 - 22,171, up 3.6 percent.

