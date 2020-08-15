Sturgis rally COVID-19 cases may not appear for weeks after the rally

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Rapid City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Since the Sturgis motorcycle rally began last Friday, the hospital system has performed 1,521 COVID-19 tests with 90 positives but “fewer than 10” of those positives so far were from out-of-state residents, spokesman Dan Daly said.

Daly said Monument Health won’t know the impact of the Sturgis rally on local COVID-19 case counts until later.

“Monument Health is prepared to meet the needs of our communities in the days and weeks after the rally ends,” he said.

Beyond that, COVID-19 cases could take up to another two weeks to surface among in-state and out-of-state residents, as the CDC estimates it can take two to 14 days for coronavirus symptoms to appear in some people.

The South Dakota Department of Health has also said they won’t track any cases among out-of-state rally-goers unless another state’s public health department reports the cases to their office.