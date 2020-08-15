Sturgis rally COVID-19 cases may not appear for weeks after the rally

Since the Sturgis motorcycle rally began last Friday, the hospital system has performed 1,521 COVID-19 tests with 90 positives but “fewer than 10” of those positives so far were from out-of-state residents, spokesman Dan Daly said.
Daly said Monument Health won’t know the impact of the Sturgis rally on local COVID-19 case counts until later.
“Monument Health is prepared to meet the needs of our communities in the days and weeks after the rally ends,” he said.
Beyond that, COVID-19 cases could take up to another two weeks to surface among in-state and out-of-state residents, as the CDC estimates it can take two to 14 days for coronavirus symptoms to appear in some people.
The South Dakota Department of Health has also said they won’t track any cases among out-of-state rally-goers unless another state’s public health department reports the cases to their office.
Regarding any concerns for an upcoming spike in COVID-19 cases, Sturgis City Manager Daniel Ainslie said “of course we’ll have to see as we continue to finish up the rally in the days that follow if there has been a significant transmission of the virus.”
Daly said inpatient numbers are higher this year due to the rally. Last year, 79 people were admitted through the 10-day rally. This year, 92 inpatients have been admitted with three days to go.
“We’re not sure why at this point,” Daly said.
Here is a breakdown of preliminary rally hospitalization data from Monument Health, current as of Friday:
- Rally inpatient day totals: 278 in 2018; 217 in 2019; 220 by Friday of the 2020 rally.
- Rally-related emergency room visits: 501 in 2018; 472 in 2019; 364 by Thursday of the 2020 rally.
- Rally urgent care visits: 199 in 2018; 193 in 2019; 150 by Thursday of the 2020 rally.
The busiest emergency room visit day for the 2020 rally so far was last Saturday with 63 visits across the Monument Health system, the majority of visits, 34, were in Sturgis, according to preliminary data Daly provided to the Journal by midday Friday.
The first Saturday in the rally stacks up to 2019, when there were 57 Emergency Department visits. In 2018, the busiest ED date for the rally was Monday with 66 visits.
The Sturgis City Council voted to redraw ambulance boundaries last year, cutting off service to areas with campgrounds where thousands of rally-goers stay. Ainslie previously said the calls to campgrounds during the rally accounted for 3% of the total calls for the service, with only 24% of the costs recovered.
Ainslie said total ambulance calls were “almost on par” with last year’s count, noting some “busy, busy nights” for the ambulance crews with 31 calls to campgrounds and 156 ambulance responses from Aug. 5 to 12.
“If you look, our small city during the time of the rally has about half the number of calls that Rapid City does,” he said. “Looking at some nights, we just about match the calls that Rapid has.”
Ainslie also said the city saw “very few significant domestic issues” during this year’s rally.
