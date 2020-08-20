 Skip to main content
Sturgis tattoo artist tests positive for COVID-19, may have exposed others
State health officials announced Thursday that an employee of Asylum Tattoo Sturgis at 1304 Main St. in Sturgis, SD has tested positive for COVID-19.

The individual worked at the business while able to transmit the virus to others on these dates and times:

  • August 13th, from 10:00 a.m. through 2 a.m. August 14th
  • August 14th, from 10:00 a.m. through 2 a.m. August 15th
  • August 15th, from 10:00 a.m. through 2 a.m., August 16th
  • August 16th, from 10:00 a.m. through 2 a.m. August 17th
  • August 17th, from 10:00 a.m. through 2 a.m. August 18th

Due to the risk of exposure, individuals that visited the business during the specified dates and times should monitor for symptoms for 14 days after they visited.

A CDC screening tool is available at COVID.SD.GOV, which can help recommend when to call your medical provider if you develop symptoms.

State Health officials remind all South Dakotans to:

  • Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds or use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer.
  • Cover your coughs and sneezes with a tissue.
  • Avoid close contact with people who are sick.
  • Refrain from touching your eyes, nose and mouth.
  • Clean frequently touched surfaces and objects.

Individuals at higher risk for severe COVID-19 illness, such as older adults and people who have chronic medical conditions like heart, lung or kidney disease, should take actions to reduce their risk of exposure.

If you develop symptoms:

  • Call your health care provider immediately.
  • Individuals who are concerned they have COVID-19 should contact their healthcare provider via phone before going to a clinic or hospital to prevent spread in healthcare facilities.
  • Avoid contact with other people.
  • Follow the directions of your provider and public health officials.

For more information and updates related to COVID-19 visit COVID.SD.GOV or CDC.gov or call 1-800-997-2880.

