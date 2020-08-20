Sturgis tattoo artist tests positive for COVID-19, may have exposed others

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Rapid City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

State health officials announced Thursday that an employee of Asylum Tattoo Sturgis at 1304 Main St. in Sturgis, SD has tested positive for COVID-19.

The individual worked at the business while able to transmit the virus to others on these dates and times:

August 13th, from 10:00 a.m. through 2 a.m. August 14th

August 14th, from 10:00 a.m. through 2 a.m. August 15th

August 15th, from 10:00 a.m. through 2 a.m., August 16th

August 16th, from 10:00 a.m. through 2 a.m. August 17th

August 17th, from 10:00 a.m. through 2 a.m. August 18th

Due to the risk of exposure, individuals that visited the business during the specified dates and times should monitor for symptoms for 14 days after they visited.

A CDC screening tool is available at COVID.SD.GOV, which can help recommend when to call your medical provider if you develop symptoms.

State Health officials remind all South Dakotans to: