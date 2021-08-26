Surge in COVID-19 cases continues in the Black Hills

The surge in COVID-19 cases in the Black Hills and across South Dakota is showing no signs of slowing down. The Department of Health reported 472 new infections Thursday, increasing the number of active cases in the state to 3,655 - up 239 since Wednesday and more than 3,000 since the beginning of August.

Only 21 new patients received vaccines in the same reporting period. About 280 more received their second dose.

Eighty-four of the 472 new infections were in children under 19 and 86 more were in their 20s. Forty-two people over 70 tested positive for Thursday's report.

The Rapid City Area Schools now have 17 staff and 53 students who have tested positive after two days of classes. Nine staff and 97 students are quarantined due to exposure to infected people.

The number of people hospitalized in the state increased by 11 to 156. There are 69 patients in Black Hills region hospitals with 15 in ICU and 10 on ventilators. A decrease in intensive care unit patients with other illnesses made room for more ICU cases in Rapid City's Monument Health Center. Fifty-two of the 69 patients in the Black Hills are in Rapid City.

A woman over 80-years-old from Turner County died. There have been 2,060 South Dakota residents who died from COVID-19 illnesses.