Surge in COVID-19 cases continues in the Black Hills

The surge in COVID-19 cases in the Black Hills and across South Dakota is showing no signs of slowing down. The Department of Health reported 472 new infections Thursday, increasing the number of active cases in the state to 3,655 - up 239 since Wednesday and more than 3,000 since the beginning of August.
Only 21 new patients received vaccines in the same reporting period. About 280 more received their second dose.
Eighty-four of the 472 new infections were in children under 19 and 86 more were in their 20s. Forty-two people over 70 tested positive for Thursday's report.
The Rapid City Area Schools now have 17 staff and 53 students who have tested positive after two days of classes. Nine staff and 97 students are quarantined due to exposure to infected people.
The number of people hospitalized in the state increased by 11 to 156. There are 69 patients in Black Hills region hospitals with 15 in ICU and 10 on ventilators. A decrease in intensive care unit patients with other illnesses made room for more ICU cases in Rapid City's Monument Health Center. Fifty-two of the 69 patients in the Black Hills are in Rapid City.
A woman over 80-years-old from Turner County died. There have been 2,060 South Dakota residents who died from COVID-19 illnesses.
Pennington County led the state in new infections again with 127 new cases. That led to an increase in the number of active cases to 921 - a number last scene on Christmas Day, 2020.
Meade County added 43 new infections and saw active cases grow to 377. Lawrence County has 249 active infections with 23 new infections reported Thursday. Butte and Custer counties each added 11 new cases. There were four in Oglala-Lakota and three in Fall River County.
Minnehaha County reported 82 positive tests and there were 24 in Lincoln County. Brookings County recorded 19 new cases and there were 13 in Brown County. Todd County had 10 new infections and there were nine in Yankton County. Codington and Corson counties each had six new infections and there were five in Charles Mix, Davison, Hughes and Tripp counties. There were four in Clay, Deuel, Grant and Turner counties and three in Brule, Harding, Jackson, Moody and Union counties. Two new infections were reported in Beadle, Bennett, Bon Homme, Faulk, Hanson, Kingsbury, Lake and Stanley counties and one in 15 more counties.