State and local governments collected a total of $1.2 million in sales tax from temporary vendors at the 2019 Sturgis motorcycle rally, which is 1 percent less than last year, according to the state.
The state received most of the revenue, the Department of Revenue said in a news release. State sales tax collections have totaled $733,312, compared to $742,181 in 2018. The state tourism tax brought in another $293,626 in 2019. Altogether, the motorcycle rally has added $1,026,938 to the state’s coffers.
City governments in the Northern and Southern Hills, meanwhile, collected a total of $293,626 in municipal sales taxes.
This 2019 rally had 1,006 temporary vendors, compared to 1,011 in 2018. In 2016, there were 1,155 vendors, and in 2017 there were 1,058, according to the news release.
In the Northern Hills, which includes Meade and Lawrence counties, 818 vendors collected $943,910. In the Southern Hills, which includes Rapid City, Hill City, Keystone and Custer, 188 vendors collected $325,639 during the 10-day event, which went from Aug. 2-11.
Sturgis Day One
The Legendary Sikh Riders laugh and talk with fellow rally goers on day one of the Sturgis motorcycle rally on Friday in Sturgis.
Adam Fondren Journal Staff
Sturgis Day One
Bryon Dixon from Pocatello, Idaho gets "79th" tattooed on him by artist Cheyenne Bernizal from Daytona Beach, Florida at Unique to Antique on Main Street in Sturgis.
Adam Fondren, Journal Staff
Sturgis Day One
Cole Freeman amps up the crowd before he jumps over Main Street during Opening Ceremonies of the Sturgis motorcycle rally on Friday in Sturgis.
Adam Fondren, Journal Staff
Sturgis Day One
A rider with Viking horns wanders the streets during day one of the Sturgis motorcycle rally on Friday in Sturgis.
Adam Fondren, Journal Staff
Sturgis Day One
A man in a barrel walks through the crowds during day one of the Sturgis motorcycle rally on Friday in Sturgis.
Adam Fondren, Journal Staff
Sturgis Day Two
A President Donald Trump supporting trailer at The Sturgis Buffalo Chip Campground on day two of the Sturgis motorcycle rally on Saturday in Sturgis.
Adam Fondren, Journal Staff
Sturgis Day Two
Samantha Ray, from California, takes a picture at the entrance to the Wild Gypsy Tour compound in The Sturgis Buffalo Chip Campground on day two of the Sturgis motorcycle rally on Saturday in Sturgis.
Adam Fondren, Journal Staff
Sturgis Day Two
Kelly Yazdi, the founder of the Wild Gypsy Tour, laughs as she talks about combining her two passions of inclusiveness and motorcycles during day two of the Sturgis motorcycle rally on Saturday in Sturgis.
Adam Fondren, Journal Staff
Sturgis Day Two
A elder statesman rider talks with fellow rally goers on day two of the Sturgis motorcycle rally on Saturday in Sturgis.
Adam Fondren, Journal Staff
Sturgis Day Three
A contestant shows off her sleeve tattoo to the crowd during the Sailor Jerry Rock 'n' Roll Tattoo Contest at the Big Engine Bar in The Strugis Buffalo Chip on day three of the Sturgis motorcycle rally on Sunday in Sturgis.
Adam Fondren, Journal Staff
Sturgis Day Three
The bike sitting outside of the Go Fast Don't Die event at the Crossroads of The Sturgis Buffalo Chip on day three of the Sturgis motorcycle rally on Sunday in Sturgis.
Adam Fondren, Journal Staff
Sturgis Day Three
A contestant shows her Edward Scissor Hands tattoo to the crowd during the Sailor Jerry Rock 'n' Roll Tattoo Contest at the Big Engine Bar in The Strugis Buffalo Chip on day three of the Sturgis motorcycle rally on Sunday in Sturgis.
Adam Fondren, Journal Staff
Sturgis Day Three
An exhausted Sturgis Police Department officer sits and talks on his phone out front of St. Francis in the evening of day three of the Sturgis motorcycle rally on Sunday in Sturgis.
Adam Fondren, Journal Staff
Sturgis Day Three
A rider rides past one of the Da Bus', a public transportation system set up for the Sturgis motorcycle rally on Sunday in Sturgis.
Adam Fondren, Journal Staff
Sturgis Day Three
Matthew Monroe a Baptist Evangelist from Hot Springs preaches on Main Street day three of the Sturgis motorcycle rally on Sunday in Sturgis.
Adam Fondren, Journal Staff
Sturgis Day Three
The Colorado Captain begins to ride away in the evening of day three of the Sturgis motorcycle rally on Sunday in Sturgis.
Adam Fondren, Journal Staff
Sturgis Day Three
A woman and her dog ride through Main Street on day three of the Sturgis motorcycle rally on Sunday in Sturgis.
Adam Fondren, Journal Staff
Sturgis Day Four
Sam Hauk is thrown from his bike after clearing the hill during the Amateur Hill Climb at the Jackpine Gypsies Motorcycle Club on day four of the Sturgis motorcycle rally on Monday in Sturgis.
Adam Fondren, Journal Staff
Sturgis Day Four
Grason Finn's bike comes out from under him on the final hump of the Amateur Hill Climb at the Jackpine Gypsies Motorcycle Club on day four of the Sturgis motorcycle rally on Monday in Sturgis.
Adam Fondren, Journal Staff
Sturgis Day Four
A catcher grabs Braxton Overweg before he can tumble back down the hill during the Amateur Hill Climb at the Jackpine Gypsies Motorcycle Club on day four of the Sturgis motorcycle rally on Monday in Sturgis.
Adam Fondren, Journal Staff
Sturgis Day Four
A rider tops the hill during the Amateur Hill Climb at the Jackpine Gypsies Motorcycle Club on day four of the Sturgis motorcycle rally on Monday in Sturgis.
Adam Fondren, Journal Staff
080619-nws-rallyrides007.jpg
A rider dressed as comic superhero Captain America throws a salute during the opening miles of the Sturgis Mayor's Ride.
Jim Holland, Journal staff
Sturgis Day Five
Sandra "Nash Montana" sits on her patriotic bike in front of the Freedom Field on Veterans Appreciation Day.
Adam Fondren, Journal Staff
Sturgis Day Five
Daymon Woodruff rides a mini bike through a wall of beer at The Sturgis Buffalo Chip's Camp Zero on Veterans Appreciation Day on day five of the Sturgis motorcycle rally on Tuesday in Sturgis.
Adam Fondren, Journal Staff
Sturgis Day Five
Daymon Woodruff drips with beer after riding through a wall of beer at The Sturgis Buffalo Chip's Camp Zero on Veterans Appreciation Day on day five of the Sturgis motorcycle rally on Tuesday in Sturgis.
Adam Fondren, Journal Staff
Sturgis Day Five
Midget Bowling at The Sturgis Buffalo Chip on Veterans Appreciation Day on day five of the Sturgis motorcycle rally on Tuesday in Sturgis.
Adam Fondren, Journal Staff
Sturgis Day Five
The sun sets on Veterans Appreciation Day at The Sturgis Buffalo Chip on day five of the Sturgis motorcycle rally on Tuesday in Sturgis.
Adam Fondren, Journal Staff
Sturgis Day Five
The sun sets on Veterans Appreciation Day at The Sturgis Buffalo Chip on day five of the Sturgis motorcycle rally on Tuesday in Sturgis.
Adam Fondren, Journal Staff
Sturgis Day Five
A woman awards a rider beads as he drives in for the evenings concert on Veterans Appreciation Day at The Sturgis Buffalo Chip on day five of the Sturgis motorcycle rally on Tuesday in Sturgis.
Adam Fondren, Journal Staff
Sturgis Day Five
The sun sets behind the Fallen Soldier Battle Cross in the Freedom Field at The Strugis Buffalo Chip on Veterans Appreciation Day on day five of the Sturgis motorcycle rally on Tuesday in Sturgis.
Adam Fondren, Journal Staff
Sturgis Day Six
Parts from the rear tire explode everywhere at the 42nd Annual Sundance Burnout on day six of the Sturgis motorcycle rally on Wednesday in Sundance, Wyoming.
Adam Fondren, Journal Staff
Sturgis Day Six
A man with his girlfriend in his lap flashes five for getting to fifth gear while competing in the 42nd Annual Sundance Burnout on day six of the Sturgis motorcycle rally on Wednesday in Sundance, Wyoming.
Adam Fondren, Journal Staff
Sturgis Day Six
A rider emerges from the smoke as he burns his rear tire at the 42nd Annual Sundance Burnout on day six of the Sturgis motorcycle rally on Wednesday in Sundance, Wyoming.
Adam Fondren, Journal Staff
Sturgis Day Six
A woman with a tail at the 42nd Annual Sundance Burnout day six of the Sturgis motorcycle rally on Wednesday in Sundance, Wyoming.
Adam Fondren, Journal Staff
080819-nws-rallysmile001.jpg
A man who calls himself Crazy, at right, has spent the last couple of days eliciting smiles among the other visitors to the Sturgis motorcycle rally. And it appears to have worked, judging from the man at the left.
Jim Holland, Journal staff
Beard and Mustache Contest
A woman transforms into the Sturgis Sasquatch during the Beard and Mustache Contest.
Arielle Zionts, Journal staff
Sturgis Day Seven
Rhett Giordano, or Rhett Rotten, amps up the crowd at his Wall of Death show at the Full Throttle Saloon on day seven of the Sturgis motorcycle rally on Thursday in Vale, South Dakota.
Adam Fondren, Journal Staff
Sturgis Day Seven
Rhett Giordano, or Rhett Rotten, races around his 12 foot high, 30 foot across and 81 year old Wall of Death, while his assistants Lydia and Karley stand in the middle during their performance at the Full Throttle Saloon on day seven of the Sturgis motorcycle rally on Thursday in Vale, South Dakota.
Adam Fondren, Journal Staff
Sturgis Day Seven
Rhett Giordano, or Rhett Rotten, grabs a five dollar bill out of the hand of a spectator reaching out over the 12 foot high Wall of Death at the Full Throttle Saloon on day seven of the Sturgis motorcycle rally on Thursday in Vale, South Dakota.
Adam Fondren, Journal Staff
Sturgis Day Seven
Beer bottles and cups pile are piling at the Full Throttle Saloon on day seven of the Sturgis motorcycle rally on Thursday in Vale, South Dakota.
Adam Fondren, Journal Staff
Sturgis Day Seven
Two buses that remained after the old Full Throttle Saloon burnt down stand upright at the new Full Throttle Saloon on day seven of the Sturgis motorcycle rally on Thursday in Vale, South Dakota.
Adam Fondren, Journal Staff
Sturgis Day Seven
Don Jenkins, Congressional Medal of Honor Awardee, is kissed by two women at the Full Throttle Saloon on day seven of the Sturgis motorcycle rally on Thursday in Vale, South Dakota.
Adam Fondren, Journal Staff
Sturgis Day Eight
A rider sticks her tongue out while co petting in the mini bike drag race at the Iron Horse Saloon on day eight of the Sturgis motorcycle rally on Friday in Sturgis.
Adam Fondren, Journal Staff
Sturgis Day Eight
Cutting some handlebars down at the Iron Horse Saloon on day eight of the Sturgis motorcycle rally on Friday in Sturgis.
Adam Fondren, Journal Staff
Sturgis Day Eight
See no evil, hear no evil and speak no evil at the Iron Horse Saloon on day eight of the Sturgis motorcycle rally on Friday in Sturgis.
Adam Fondren, Journal Staff
Sturgis Day Eight
A vendor takes a moments rest on day eight of the Sturgis motorcycle rally on Friday in Sturgis.
Adam Fondren, Journal Staff
Sturgis Day Eight
A woman sews patches onto a vest on day eight of the Sturgis motorcycle rally on Friday in Sturgis.
Adam Fondren, Journal Staff
Sturgis Day Eight
A group of people judging passersby on day eight of the Sturgis motorcycle rally on Friday in Sturgis.
Adam Fondren, Journal Staff
Sturgis Day Eight
A body painter shows off her half finished work on day eight of the Sturgis motorcycle rally on Friday in Sturgis.
Adam Fondren, Journal Staff
Sturgis Day Eight
Main Street on day eight of the Sturgis motorcycle rally on Friday in Sturgis.
Adam Fondren, Journal Staff
