Testing machines roll out to West River, rural hospitals and Sioux Falls

Noem said she’s had conversations with federal officials and the U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Sonny Perdue. Perdue has been working with Noem and Smithfield Foods CEO to “safely reopen” the meatpacking plant in Sioux Falls, Noem said.

Opening the plant will “bring some relief not only to our (agricultural) producers, but to make sure we’re continuing to secure our nation’s food supply,” Noem said.

This news came after an announcement mid-day Wednesday that cases related to Smithfield had grown. The Department of Health reported that 518 employees had COVID-19, as well as 126 of their contacts.

The Argus Leader reported Wednesday, simultaneous to the governor’s daily press conference, that a Smithfield worker had died from COVID-19 Tuesday morning. The Department of Health has not yet updated their data to reflect the 64-year-old Sioux Falls man’s death.

Noem said the peak date for Sioux Falls is now in mid-May because of the outbreak, which is earlier than health officials estimated for the area. New York Times data estimates that the Smithfield Foods outbreak is the top hotspot in the nation for COVID-19.