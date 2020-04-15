Testing machines roll out to West River, rural hospitals and Sioux Falls

Gov. Kristi Noem announced Wednesday that testing equipment from Abbott Laboratories went to Sioux Falls and several rural populations across the state to help bolster testing during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Abbott rapid ID testing machines went to Prairie Lakes Hospital in Watertown, Community Memorial Hospital in Redfield, Huron Regional Medical Center, Mobridge Hospital, one to the hospital in Martin in Bennett County, one to the Fall River hospital in Hot Springs, one to Monument Health in Spearfish, and two for Sioux Falls.
Kim Malsam-Rysdon, state health secretary, said her department wanted to send those to areas of the state where the hospital system “does not have ready access” to commercial lab capacity and to make sure communities that have been “hard-hit” such as Huron have testing equipment.
“We also wanted to really look at West River and some of the independent hospitals in our West River locations to ensure that folks across the river have access,” she said.
Malsam-Rysdon estimates each machine can run 72 to 96 tests in a day and turn around test results in a matter of minutes.
Malsam-Rysdon also said her department is getting closer to releasing information about a breakdown of negative tests by county “in a matter of days.”
Noem said she’s had conversations with federal officials and the U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Sonny Perdue. Perdue has been working with Noem and Smithfield Foods CEO to “safely reopen” the meatpacking plant in Sioux Falls, Noem said.
Opening the plant will “bring some relief not only to our (agricultural) producers, but to make sure we’re continuing to secure our nation’s food supply,” Noem said.
This news came after an announcement mid-day Wednesday that cases related to Smithfield had grown. The Department of Health reported that 518 employees had COVID-19, as well as 126 of their contacts.
The Argus Leader reported Wednesday, simultaneous to the governor’s daily press conference, that a Smithfield worker had died from COVID-19 Tuesday morning. The Department of Health has not yet updated their data to reflect the 64-year-old Sioux Falls man’s death.
Noem said the peak date for Sioux Falls is now in mid-May because of the outbreak, which is earlier than health officials estimated for the area. New York Times data estimates that the Smithfield Foods outbreak is the top hotspot in the nation for COVID-19.
Noem also said she expects a surge of 1,200 to 1,300 beds in Sioux Falls alone by the peak infection rate date in May.
“We believe that (the capacity for 1,200 to 1,300 beds) is already in those health care systems, although we are not changing how we are planning based on what we gave to you two weeks ago,” Noem said. “Models are dynamic. They will continue to change. This is a virus, it is fluid, but we have cut our peak.”
Noem said the National Guard still plans to add a 100-bed capacity hospital in the Sioux Falls and Rapid City areas and would give out information about those facilities “in the coming days.”
Dr. Joshua Clayton, epidemiologist for the Department of Health, gave a “conservative estimate” of four people who have had to go on ventilators so far for COVID-19 treatment.
