Games begin today as 88 fast-pitch softball teams compete in the 24th Annual Rushmore Classic Tournament in Rapid City.
The first games start at 5:30 p.m. Friday and continue all weekend at both the Star of the West Softball Complex and Parkview Softball Complex.
Teams from South Dakota are joined by teams from Colorado, Nebraska, North Dakota, Montana, Wyoming, and Minnesota in the pool play rounds Friday and Saturday.
The pool play games will help seed the single-elimination brackets where play will begin Sunday morning and continue until champions are crowned in five different age groups.
You have free articles remaining.
"This is the second biggest tournament in South Dakota each year," said Tournament Director Rick DenHerder. "It looks like we will have a great weekend for softball."
Of course, with the tournament's location in the Black Hills, many of the teams take advantage of tourist spots before and after their games.
"A lot of teams come in early and make a mini-vacation out of it," DenHerder said. "I have seen a lot of groups around already."
Games begin at 8 a.m. Saturday and Sunday with the last games Saturday beginning at 6:30 p.m. and most championship games starting at 3:30 or 5 p.m. Sunday.