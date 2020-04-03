Third COVID-19 fatality reported in state; 22 new cases

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

A resident at Avera Prince of Peace Retirement Community died of COVID-19 Friday, marking South Dakota's third coronavirus fatality.

The fatality was one of three residents at the Avera retirement community in Sioux Falls who tested positive for COVID-19 this week died Friday, Avera confirmed in a statement.

Two residents there tested positive on Tuesday and another one on Wednesday.

"The health and safety of our patients is our priority, and we are deeply saddened by this loss," said Justin Hinker, administrator for Avera Prince of Peace. "We will take all precautions possible to stop the spread of this virus in our facility."

The retirement community is setting up a unit separate from other units where all COVID-19 positive residents will stay. Avera officials say this is in line with best practices from the CDC and will minimize infection to other residents.

"Avera is in close communication with the state Department of Health and Avera infectious disease specialist to ensure we are taking all appropriate steps at this time," Avera said in a statement.