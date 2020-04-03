Third COVID-19 fatality reported in state; 22 new cases

A resident at Avera Prince of Peace Retirement Community died of COVID-19 Friday, marking South Dakota's third coronavirus fatality.
The fatality was one of three residents at the Avera retirement community in Sioux Falls who tested positive for COVID-19 this week died Friday, Avera confirmed in a statement.
Two residents there tested positive on Tuesday and another one on Wednesday.
"The health and safety of our patients is our priority, and we are deeply saddened by this loss," said Justin Hinker, administrator for Avera Prince of Peace. "We will take all precautions possible to stop the spread of this virus in our facility."
The retirement community is setting up a unit separate from other units where all COVID-19 positive residents will stay. Avera officials say this is in line with best practices from the CDC and will minimize infection to other residents.
"Avera is in close communication with the state Department of Health and Avera infectious disease specialist to ensure we are taking all appropriate steps at this time," Avera said in a statement.
The state Department of Health will likely report this fatality of a Minnehaha County resident on their website Saturday at noon. The state's daily reporting closed out before the death was reported Friday, and typically closes out at noon on weekdays.
New cases
There were also 22 new cases of COVID-19 in the state Friday, and 12 new recoveries.
This brings the state’s total number of COVID-19 cases to 187 positives, with 69 recovered so far. The state has reported 4,593 total negative test results to date. There are also three pending tests at the state health lab in Pierre.
The new cases by county include one in Brown; two in Codington; two in Lincoln; 14 in Minnehaha; one in Roberts; one in Turner; one in Yankton.
Officials from the Department of Health could not confirm whether any of the previously-reported cases in Lawrence County are related to a contractor for the jail and sheriff’s office.
Officials also couldn’t say whether any of the cases in Yankton County are related to patients or workers at the Human Services Center.
