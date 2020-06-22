Three Avantara Arrowhead residents die after testing positive for COVID-19

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Three residents have died of coronavirus at Avantara Arrowhead after 39 residents and 20 employees tested positive for COVID-19 following mass testing events across the state in long-term care facilities.

“While we are heartbroken over the three residents that have passed away from this devastating virus, we are encouraged to know that many of our residents and staff members have started to begin to recover from their symptoms,” said Tatiana Johnson, regional director of operations for Avantara Arrowhead.

Health officials reported three COVID-19 deaths in the state on Friday, with two Pennington County women in their 80s included in their report. Yet, state epidemiologist Joshua Clayton declined to say Friday whether any of the newly-reported COVID-19 fatalities in Pennington County were connected to the outbreak at the facility.