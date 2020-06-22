Three Avantara Arrowhead residents die after testing positive for COVID-19

Three residents have died of coronavirus at Avantara Arrowhead after 39 residents and 20 employees tested positive for COVID-19 following mass testing events across the state in long-term care facilities.
“While we are heartbroken over the three residents that have passed away from this devastating virus, we are encouraged to know that many of our residents and staff members have started to begin to recover from their symptoms,” said Tatiana Johnson, regional director of operations for Avantara Arrowhead.
Health officials reported three COVID-19 deaths in the state on Friday, with two Pennington County women in their 80s included in their report. Yet, state epidemiologist Joshua Clayton declined to say Friday whether any of the newly-reported COVID-19 fatalities in Pennington County were connected to the outbreak at the facility.
“We do report on the total number of deaths that have occurred in communities by county, (but) we don’t report deaths that have occurred among specific employers or within long-term care facilities,” Clayton said. “While the numbers have increased today, that is not necessarily a reflection of them occurring in a specific setting such as a long-term care facility.”
The first cases at the facility were reported by the Journal on June 8 when 15 residents and seven staff tested positive for the virus. Three residents had been hospitalized. Five of those cases had been found by June 4.
Cases grew to 18 residents and nine staff members by June 10, when state secretary of health Kim Malsam-Rysdon continued to update reporters about the outbreak there in the daily press call.
By June 12, there were 21 residents and nine staff with COVID-19. On June 17, 35 residents and 16 staff had tested positive for COVID-19.
