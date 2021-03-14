Three deaths, 130 new infections reported as vaccinations grow

The State Department of Health reported three deaths and 130 new COVID-19 cases Sunday. More than a third of the residents of South Dakota have received at least one dose of the vaccine to prevent the disease.
A Pennington County resident was one of the three deaths reported. The other two came from Union and Davison counties. There were two women and one man. One was in their 40s and two were over 70.
Thirty-seven of the 130 new infections were in children under 19. Eight people over 70 tested positive.
The number of people hospitalized across the state remained unchanged Sunday with 64 patients being treated for COVID-19 illnesses statewide. Ten were in ICU and eight on ventilators. Black Hills region hospitals are treating six people with no one in ICU and one on a ventilator.
There have been 114,623 cases in the state with 2,157 of those still considered active.
Minnehaha County reported 36 new cases Sunday. Codington County recorded 14 positive tests and there were 12 in Brookings County.
Pennington County only had three new cases to bring the county's total to 13,070 with 172 still considered active. There were two new infections in Meade and Oglala-Lakota counties and one in Lawrence and Custer counties. Butte and Fall River counties reported no new infections Sunday.
Roberts County added eight new infections and there were six in Brown County. Lincoln and Turner counties each reported four positive tests and there were three in Beadle, Grant, Marshall and Yankton counties.
Two new infections were recorded in Lake County and there was one in Charles Mix, Clay, Davison, Deuel, Douglas, Edmunds, Gregory, Hanson, Hutchinson, Kingsbury, Lyman, McCook, Miner, Stanley and Ziebach counties.
---
The South Dakota Department of Health reported two deaths and active cases climbing to the highest level since Feb. 16.
Friday's daily report showed 184 new cases, bringing the total in the state to 114,347 with 2,163 of those still considered active.
The two deaths were one man and one woman in their 60s. One was from Bon Homme County and the other from Marshall County. There have been 1,907 COVID-19 deaths in South Dakota in the past year.
The number of people being treated for COVID-19 illnesses in hospitals across the state decreased by five to 62 with 12 in ICU and five on ventilators. In the Black Hills region, there are seven patients with none in ICU and one on a ventilator.
Minnehaha County led the state with 60 new infections and Lincoln County added 21.
Pennington County had 15 positive tests and active cases grew to 180. Meade and Fall River counties each had three new cases and there was one each in Lawrence, Oglala-Lakota and Butte counties.
Brookings County recorded 10 positive tests and there were eight in Union County. Brown and Roberts counties each had six new infections and there were five in Marshall County. Codington and Davison counties each reported four new cases and there were three each in Gregory, Hutchinson, Lake, Turner and Yankton counties. Clay, Deuel, Grant, Hamlin, Hughes, McCook, Potter and Spink counties each had two new cases and there was one each in Beadle, Buffalo, Charles Mix, Dewey, Hand and Kingsbury counties.
Forty-eight of the 184 new infections were in children under 19 and only four were in people over 70.