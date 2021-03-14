Three deaths, 130 new infections reported as vaccinations grow

The State Department of Health reported three deaths and 130 new COVID-19 cases Sunday. More than a third of the residents of South Dakota have received at least one dose of the vaccine to prevent the disease.

A Pennington County resident was one of the three deaths reported. The other two came from Union and Davison counties. There were two women and one man. One was in their 40s and two were over 70.

Thirty-seven of the 130 new infections were in children under 19. Eight people over 70 tested positive.

The number of people hospitalized across the state remained unchanged Sunday with 64 patients being treated for COVID-19 illnesses statewide. Ten were in ICU and eight on ventilators. Black Hills region hospitals are treating six people with no one in ICU and one on a ventilator.

There have been 114,623 cases in the state with 2,157 of those still considered active.

Minnehaha County reported 36 new cases Sunday. Codington County recorded 14 positive tests and there were 12 in Brookings County.