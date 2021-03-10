Three deaths, 210 new COVID-19 cases reported

Active cases climbed and the South Dakota Department of Health reported 210 new infections and three COVID-19 deaths Wednesday. The deaths brought the state's total to 1,904 as active cases increased to 2,114.

The deaths included one person between 50 and 59 and two who were over 80. One was a woman and two were men. The deaths were reported in Day, Edmunds and Minnehaha counties.

Fifty-three of the 210 new cases were in children under 19. Only eight were people over 70 due to the state's mitigation and vaccination efforts.

Minnehaha County led the state with 68 new infections and Lincoln County had 25.

Pennington County reported 21 new infections with 187 active cases. Meade County recorded five positive tests and there were two each in Lawrence, Custer and Fall River counties. Oglala-Lakota County reported one new infection and no new cases were recorded in Butte County.

Codington County recorded 15 new infections and there were nine in Davison County. Beadle County reported eight positive tests and there were six in Roberts County. Union County added five new cases and there were four each in Brown and Clay counties.