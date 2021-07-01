Three deaths, 25 new infections reported Thursday

Three COVID-19 deaths of men in their 70s were included in the first daily report in July by the South Dakota Department of Health.

The deaths were reported in Pennington, Oglala-Lakota and Turner counties. There have been 2,038 deaths reported in South Dakota since March of 2020.

Of the 25 new infections reported Thursday, four were found in both Pennington and Minnehaha counties.

Lawrence and Charles Mix counties each had three positive tests and there were two in Roberts County. One new infection was reported in Brown, Butte, Clay, Codington, Day, Douglas, Fall River, Spink and Stanley counties.

Active infections in South Dakota grew by eight to 156 and hospitalizations increased by three to 22 with three in ICU and two on ventilators. In the Black Hills region, three of the four patients are in ICU with one on a ventilator.

Three new cases were in children under 19 and seven were in their 20s. Two people over 70 tested positive for Thursday's report.