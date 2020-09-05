Three deaths, 293 new infections reported Saturday

Three deaths and 293 more cases of coronavirus were reported by the South Dakota Department of Health Saturday. The total number of cases is now at 14,889 with 3,057 of those considered active infections - up 25 from Friday's report to the highest number of active cases so far. The state reported 1,614 tests Saturday with a positivity rate of 18.15%.
The deaths came from people in Lawrence, Custer and Clay counties. Two victims were women and one was a man, all three were over 70. South Dakota has lost 173 residents to the virus since March.
The number of patients hospitalized across the state dropped by three to 86 - with 31 of those in the Monument Health system. Of the 292 new cases, 12 were in children under 10. There are 49 new cases in patients 10-19 and 98 more in their 20s. There were 19 new cases in people over 70.
Pennington County also saw its number of acive infections reach a record level as 39 new cases were reported on 83 tests. There are now 449 active cases in Pennington County. One week ago there were 382 active cases and only 151 two weeks ago.
Meade, Lawrence and Oglala-Lakota counties all added six new cases on a total of 26 tests. Custer County added five new cases and Fall River added three. Butte County reported one new infection Saturday.
Outbreaks continued in other counties in South Dakota. Minnehaha County added 52 new cases Saturday and Brookings reported 37. Brown County added 32 new infections and Clay County reported 19. Codington County reported 15 new infections and Lincoln County added 14.
Other counties are also dealing with community spread of COVID-19. Brule, Davison, Hutchinson, Lake, McCook, Potter and Turner counties reported four new infections each, and Bon Homme, Grant, Hughes, Moody, Spink and Walworth each added three new cases.
Bennett, Charles Mix, Union and Ziebach counties reported two new infections each and Beadle, Clark, Faulk, Hanson, McPherson, Roberts, Todd, and Yankton counties all added one.
South Dakota’s public universities have the following active case counts:
South Dakota Mines: 24 students, 2 staff, 90 quarantined
Black Hills State University: 10 students, 1 staff, 62 quarantined
University of South Dakota: 193 students, 8 staff, 561 quarantined
South Dakota State University: 67 students, 2 staff, 311 quarantined
Dakota State University: 7 students, 30 quarantined
Northern State University: 37 students, 2 staff, 110 quarantined.
