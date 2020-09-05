Three deaths, 293 new infections reported Saturday

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Rapid City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Three deaths and 293 more cases of coronavirus were reported by the South Dakota Department of Health Saturday. The total number of cases is now at 14,889 with 3,057 of those considered active infections - up 25 from Friday's report to the highest number of active cases so far. The state reported 1,614 tests Saturday with a positivity rate of 18.15%.

The deaths came from people in Lawrence, Custer and Clay counties. Two victims were women and one was a man, all three were over 70. South Dakota has lost 173 residents to the virus since March.

The number of patients hospitalized across the state dropped by three to 86 - with 31 of those in the Monument Health system. Of the 292 new cases, 12 were in children under 10. There are 49 new cases in patients 10-19 and 98 more in their 20s. There were 19 new cases in people over 70.

Pennington County also saw its number of acive infections reach a record level as 39 new cases were reported on 83 tests. There are now 449 active cases in Pennington County. One week ago there were 382 active cases and only 151 two weeks ago.