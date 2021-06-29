Three deaths reported as active cases plummet

After five days of slight increases, active COVID-19 infections in South Dakota dropped to their lowest level in almost 15 months.

The number of active cases fell by 28 from Monday's daily report from the South Dakota Department of Health. With only 19 new infections, the number of active cases fell to 146 across the entire state.

Pennington County has 46 active cases after reporting eight positive tests to lead the state Tuesday. Lawrence County added two new cases and Oglala-Lakota County reported one.

Charles Mix County reported three new infections and there was one each in Brookings, Brown, Buffalo, Clay and Roberts counties.

The three deaths reported Tuesday included two women and one man. One was over 80, one was in their 60s and the other was in their 30s. Minnehaha, Hughes and Davison counties each reported one COVID-19 death Tuesday. There have been 19 deaths reported in June and 2,033 overall.

The number of people hospitalized in South Dakota climbed by two to 23 Tuesday with five in ICU and four on ventilators. In the Black Hills region, the number of patients being treated in hospitals for COVID-19 illnesses dropped to three. All three are in ICU and two are on ventilators.

Three of the 19 new cases Tuesday were in children under 19 and one was in their 20s. No one over 70 tested positive for Tuesday's report.