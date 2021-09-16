Three more COVID-19 deaths reported in Pennington County

All three COVID-19 deaths reported by the South Dakota Department of Health Thursday were from Pennington County. Ten Pennington County residents have died from COVID-19 illnesses in a week and 222 have died here since the pandemic began.

The deaths reported Thursday were all men. One was in his 30s, one in his 50s and the other was over 80. The death toll in South Dakota is 2,096.

The spread of the disease in Pennington County is showing no signs of slowing down. Of the 553 cases reported in South Dakota Thursday, 162 were in Pennington County. There are 2,109 active infections in the county and 7,526 in the state.

The number of people hospitalized with COVID-19 illnesses increased by 10 to 214 with 54 in ICU and 44 on ventilators. Black Hills hospitals have 104 patients with 22 in ICU and 16 on ventilators.

There were 174 new infections in children under 19 reported Thursday and 40 people over 70 tested positive.

Meade County reported 31 new cases and there were 28 in Butte County. Lawrence County reported 25 positive tests and there were 15 in Custer County. Oglala-Lakota County reported five new infections and there were four in Fall River County.