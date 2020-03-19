Three new COVID-19 cases in Beadle County

There are three new positive cases of COVID-19 in Beadle County as of Thursday, bringing the state's total to 14, including one in Pennington County.
This makes four positive cases for Beadle County, where Huron is the county seat.
The new cases are two men and one woman, aged in their 30s, 40s and 60s. Kim Malsam-Rysdon, state secretary of health, was unable to specify which age group corresponds with each gender.
The state ran 94 tests Thursday after receiving the needed reagents and supplies necessary to run the tests. Noem said the White House and Centers for Disease Control were able to expedite the shipment of testing materials needed in Pierre. The state public health lab received the three new positives and 91 negatives.
Two of the new positives are related to travel outside of South Dakota’s borders; state health officials are looking into whether the other case is related to travel, exposure or to community spread.
Gov. Kristi Noem said community spread is categorized into three levels:
None, where COVID-19 cases may occur in the community but there is no community transmission.
Minimal to moderate, where if there is a single case of community-acquired COVID-19 in a county.
Substantial, where there are five or more cases of community-acquired COVID-19 in a county.
“We’re still not at the level of community spread that our infectious disease team will be speaking with the three positive cases we have today to determine if any of these cases move us to that level,” Noem said. “We were looking at projections weeks in advance, and we thought we would have community spread in South Dakota by about March 13 based on what was happening in other states and other countries. That did not happen."
“The fact that we don’t have community spread is really good news for us,” she said, noting that slowing the spread of COVID-19 has helped the state set up “other commercial labs” as well as allowed health-care providers to get the supplies and infrastructure they need to handle an outbreak.
The state Department of Health will now prioritize running pending tests that are at the highest risk. High-risk patients would be those with pre-existing health conditions, or those who have been exposed to positive coronavirus patients.
Noem and Malsam-Rysdon both said they have enough supplies to run tests for the next few days. Malsam-Rysdon said the state has the capacity to test for several days up to 100 high-priority population tests.
“We feel that is adequate for the next several days,” she said, although the state’s COVID-19 website lists that there are still 270 pending tests.
Noem said some lower priority cases go out to commercial labs in other states that were recently approved by the FDA.
In the future, they will direct providers to send low-priority tests to them to reserve the state’s capacity for high-priority tests. Turnaround for tests in Pierre is usually one day; out-of-state commercial labs can take 4-5 days to get results back to the patient, Malsam-Rysdon said.
Noem also signed an executive order extending telework activities for state employees until March 30th.
Malsam-Rysdon said she’s working on hiring some “relief staffing” so her employees can stay refreshed and sharp in the days, weeks and months ahead as the state deals with the outbreak.
Noem said to a group of employees at the state Department of Health Thursday morning that the work they’re doing is not yet over.
“We’re not done,” she said. “We may be doing this for a few more weeks, for five more weeks. We don’t know, but the work you’ve done is working.”