Three new COVID-19 cases in Beadle County

“We’re still not at the level of community spread that our infectious disease team will be speaking with the three positive cases we have today to determine if any of these cases move us to that level,” Noem said. “We were looking at projections weeks in advance, and we thought we would have community spread in South Dakota by about March 13 based on what was happening in other states and other countries. That did not happen."

“The fact that we don’t have community spread is really good news for us,” she said, noting that slowing the spread of COVID-19 has helped the state set up “other commercial labs” as well as allowed health-care providers to get the supplies and infrastructure they need to handle an outbreak.

The state Department of Health will now prioritize running pending tests that are at the highest risk. High-risk patients would be those with pre-existing health conditions, or those who have been exposed to positive coronavirus patients.

Noem and Malsam-Rysdon both said they have enough supplies to run tests for the next few days. Malsam-Rysdon said the state has the capacity to test for several days up to 100 high-priority population tests.