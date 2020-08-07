Three new deaths, 98 cases reported Friday

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Rapid City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Friday's report from the South Dakota Department of Health included three deaths and 98 new cases of coronavirus out of 1,153 tests across the state. There have been 9,273 total positive tests and 983 of those cases are still active - down four from Thursday.

A couple of counties had significant changes in the number of positive tests in those counties. Dewey County saw their total number of positive tests drop by 15 from 65 to 50. Neighboring Ziebach County saw an increase of 23. It appears that most of that growth is patients being reclassified from one county to the other.

The three deaths included one woman and two men. There were two deaths from Minnehaha County and one from Todd County. One was in their 80s, one in their 70s and one person who died was in their 20s - the second person between 20-29 to die from COVID-19 illness in the state. There have been a total of 144 deaths in the state due to COVID-19 illness.

Pennington County and adjacent counties saw significant increases in the number of cases Friday. Pennington County had 12 new cases on 124 tests. There are 123 active cases in the county out of 875 total positive tests.