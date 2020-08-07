Three new deaths, 98 cases reported Friday

Friday's report from the South Dakota Department of Health included three deaths and 98 new cases of coronavirus out of 1,153 tests across the state. There have been 9,273 total positive tests and 983 of those cases are still active - down four from Thursday.
A couple of counties had significant changes in the number of positive tests in those counties. Dewey County saw their total number of positive tests drop by 15 from 65 to 50. Neighboring Ziebach County saw an increase of 23. It appears that most of that growth is patients being reclassified from one county to the other.
The three deaths included one woman and two men. There were two deaths from Minnehaha County and one from Todd County. One was in their 80s, one in their 70s and one person who died was in their 20s - the second person between 20-29 to die from COVID-19 illness in the state. There have been a total of 144 deaths in the state due to COVID-19 illness.
Pennington County and adjacent counties saw significant increases in the number of cases Friday. Pennington County had 12 new cases on 124 tests. There are 123 active cases in the county out of 875 total positive tests.
Lawrence County reported six new cases out of 28 tests and Meade County had five positive results in 22 tests. There are 20 active cases in Lawrence and 22 active cases in Meade County. Custer County reported three new cases on 12 tests and Fall River County added two new cases on 13 tests. Oglala-Lakota County added one new case on 42 tests and Butte County reported no new cases on 11 tests.
Minnehaha County added 20 new cases and Lincoln County reported seven new infections. Brown and Yankton counties each had six new cases and Codington County reported five cases. Corson, Roberts, and Spink counties reported two new cases and Brookings, Charles Mix, Clay, Deuel, Douglas, Edmunds, Hamlin, Lake, Sully, Todd, Tripp and Union counties each added one new case.
There are currently 47 people hospitalized for COVID-19 illness across South Dakota and twelve of those are in the Monument Health system.
