Three Pennington County residents among seven COVID-19 deaths reported Saturday

Three Pennington County residents were included in the seven deaths reported Saturday by the South Dakota Department of Health. The two women and five men raised the total number of deaths in February to 108 and 1,886 total.

The deaths reported Saturday included two people over 70, and two in their 50s. One was a person in their 60s, one was in their 20s and one in their 30s.

In addition to the deaths in Pennington County, one death was reported in Dewey, Hughes, Minnehaha and Perkins counties.

There are 1,910 active cases - down 34 from Friday's report. Ninety-one people are being treated for COVID-19 illnesses in hospitals across the state. Twenty-two people are in intensive care units and 10 are using ventilators. In the Black Hills region, 16 people are hospitalized with three in ICU and two on ventilators.

Forty-eight of the 187 new infections reported Saturday were from Minnehaha County. Pennington County recorded 19 positive tests out of 103 results. There have been 12,890 cases in the county with 228 of those still considered active. Meade County recorded five new infections and there were three in Butte County. Lawrence County reported two new cases and there was one in Lawrence County. No positive tests were reported in Oglala-Lakota or Custer counties.