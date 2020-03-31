Two Avera residents test positive for COVID-19 in Sioux Falls

Two residents at Avera Prince of Peace Retirement Community in Sioux Falls have tested positive for COVID-19, Avera confirmed Tuesday.

The residents don't need hospitalization, Avera reported, and they were isolated from others as soon as symptoms appeared. Employees and residents have been informed of the exposure, and families are receiving information.

The community has been on lockdown since March 11 when residents weren't permitted to leave the facility except for medical appointments, and no visitors were allowed for more than two weeks.

For this reason, Avera staff believe the transmission could have been from an employee.

"We have been screening and will continue to screen both employees and residents daily for symptoms," Avera said in a statement. "However, it's possible to have the virus and not show symptoms. Also, because there is community spread of this virus, it's possible for someone to not know they have been exposed."

In a statement, Avera Prince of Peace said they are taking all precautions to stop the spread of the virus.