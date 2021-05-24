Two COVID-19 deaths reported in Pennington County

Two COVID-19 deaths in Pennington County were among the three reported by the South Dakota Department of Health Monday.

Those deaths bring May's total to 37 and the overall pandemic death toll to 2,004 in the state. The other death was reported in Clark County. Those who died included two women and one man. One was in their 50s, one in their 60s and one over 80-years-old.

There were only 31 new infections reported Monday to bring the state's total since March of 2020 to 123,942. Of those, 522 are still considered active - a decrease of 46 from Friday's report. The number of people receiving treatment in hospitals across the state dropped by five to 56 with 18 in ICU and six on ventilators. Eleven of those patients are in the Black Hills region with four in ICU and one on a ventilator.

Five of the new infections were in children under 19 and six were patients in their 20s. Only three people over 70 tested positive.

Four of the new cases were in Pennington County where active infections dropped to 68. Butte County was the only other county in the Black Hills with a positive test.

Minnehaha County led the state with seven new infections and there were two in Brown, Clark, Gregory, Lincoln and Turner counties. One positive test was recorded in Aurora, Charles Mix, Deuel, Faulk, Grant, Hand, Stanley and Walworth counties.