Two deaths, 106 new cases reported Saturday as active infections climb above 1,000

The South Dakota Department of Health reported two new deaths and 106 new cases of COVID-19 infection Saturday.

For the first time since June 10, the number of active cases in the state has risen above 1,000. There have been 9,477 total positive tests in the state and 1,024 of those cases are listed as an active infection - up 41 from Friday's report. The state received reported on 1,260 tests for Saturday's report.

Two deaths were included in Saturday's report. Both were women. One was in her 70s and the other was in her 80s. One was a Pennington County resident - the 32nd death in the county. The other was from Minnehaha County - the 68th death reported there. There have been 136 deaths reported state-wide.

Eleven of the 106 new tests were children under 19. There were 36 people in their 20s diagnosed in Saturday's report.

Pennington County reported six new cases on 132 tests Saturday. There have been 881 positive tests in the county with 117 cases listed as active - down six from Friday. Lawrence County reported six new cases for the second consecutive day. They received 23 tests back Saturday. There have been 52 positive tests there.