Two deaths, 146 new cases of COVID-19 reported Saturday

The South Dakota Department of Health reported two new deaths and 146 additional cases of COVID-19 in its Saturday report.

The two deaths were both in men over the age of 80, bringing the state's total coronavirus deaths to 1,909 since the pandemic began. There are 2,149 active cases of the virus, down 14 from Friday's report.

The number of people being treated for COVID-19 illnesses in hospitals across the state increased by two to 64 with 11 in ICU and six on ventilators. In the Black Hills region, there are seven patients with none in ICU and one on a ventilator.

Minnehaha County led the state with 32 new infections and Pennington County added 16.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Meade and Haakon counties each had one new case. There were no new cases of COVID-19 reported Saturday in Butte, Custer, Fall River, Lawrence or Oglala Lakota counties.

Across the rest of the state, Codington County recorded 15 new positive tests and 11 each in Lincoln and Union counties. Brown County reported eight new infections and Davison County reported seven.