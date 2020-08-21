Two deaths, 193 new COVID-19 cases reported Friday

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Rapid City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The South Dakota Department of Health recorded the largest number of new cases since May in their daily report Friday. There were 193 new coronavirus infections out of 1,667 tests received.

The state has had 10,884 cases of COVID-19 illness with 1,376 of those still listed as active. There are 50 people hospitalized across the state with 16 of those in the Monument Health system. One child under 10 is hospitalized and three between 10-19 are being treated in hospitals across the state.

Two new deaths were reported Friday, bringing the state's total to 159. the deaths of a woman in her 60s and another woman in her 80s, one from Lake County and the other from Clay County, were reported.

Minnehaha County reported a total of 62 positive tests and Lincoln and Brown counties each added 18 new cases.

Pennington County added 19 new cases on 124 tests. There have been 994 cases of COVID-19 in the county and 126 of those are still active infections — up 13 from Thursday.

Meade County reported 11 new cases on 29 tests and Lawrence County added seven cases on 20 tests. Custer County reported six new cases and Butte County added two cases. Oglala-Lakota County added one new infection and Fall River County reported no new cases Friday.