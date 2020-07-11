Two deaths, 55 new cases of coronavirus reported Saturday

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Rapid City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The South Dakota Department of Health reported 55 new cases of coronavirus and two new deaths related to the disease Saturday morning. A total of 7,454 cases have been reported in the state. There were 1,066 tests completed in the state Friday for Saturday's report.

The deaths were two men. One was in his 60s and one in his 70s. One was from Beadle County and the other from Yankton.

There are now 875 active cases in the state - down 11 from Friday. There are still 65 patients in hospitals across the state being treated for COVID-19 illness. Twenty-three of them are being treated in the Monument Health system.

Six of the 80 people whose tests came back in Pennington County Friday were confirmed to have contracted coronavirus. There are now 630 cases of COVID-19 illness in the county with 146 active cases - down two from Friday.

Oglala-Lakota County added one new case Saturday on 17 tests. They have a total of 109 cases with 32 still active. Lawrence County had no active cases in the area until one was discovered Friday. Twenty-two people were tested in Lawrence County Friday for Saturday's report. Butte County found their first case earlier this week. After adding one Saturday on 10 tests, they now have thee cases in the area.