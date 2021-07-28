Two deaths reported, active COVID-19 cases continue upward trend

Increases in new infections raised the number of active COVID-19 cases in South Dakota to the highest levels since May.

The state Department of Health reported 269 new infections this week with 434 of those cases still considered active. Since the state is only doing "sentinel monitoring" for variants of the virus, only one new case of the Delta variant was found this week.

There were two more deaths reported, bringing July's total to eight and the overall death toll for the state to 2,043. The deaths included two women. One was from Butte County and the other was from Bon Homme County. One was in her 30s and the other was over 80.

The number of people hospitalized with COVID-19 illnesses dropped by five this week to 33. Ten of those patients are in ICU and three are using ventilators. In the Black Hills region, there are 10 people in hospitals with four in ICU and one on a ventilator.