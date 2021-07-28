Two deaths reported, active COVID-19 cases continue upward trend

Increases in new infections raised the number of active COVID-19 cases in South Dakota to the highest levels since May.
The state Department of Health reported 269 new infections this week with 434 of those cases still considered active. Since the state is only doing "sentinel monitoring" for variants of the virus, only one new case of the Delta variant was found this week.
There were two more deaths reported, bringing July's total to eight and the overall death toll for the state to 2,043. The deaths included two women. One was from Butte County and the other was from Bon Homme County. One was in her 30s and the other was over 80.
The number of people hospitalized with COVID-19 illnesses dropped by five this week to 33. Ten of those patients are in ICU and three are using ventilators. In the Black Hills region, there are 10 people in hospitals with four in ICU and one on a ventilator.
Active cases in Pennington County rose to 87 — up 22 from last week. There were 57 new positive tests here. Lawrence County reported 11 new infections and there were five in Meade County. Oglala-Lakota and Fall River counties each had four new cases and there were three in Custer County. Oglala-Lakota County increased to a rating of moderate spread this week, but Butte County, where there was one new infection this week, fell to minimal spread.
Thirty-three of the 269 new cases were in children under 19 and 45 more were in their 20s. Sixteen people over 70 tested positive this week.
Minnehaha County led the state with 80 new infections and there were 15 in Lincoln County. Codington County reported 12 new cases and there were 11 in Union County.
Hughes County recorded eight new infections and Turner County had seven. Six positive tests were reported in Deuel County and there were five in Yankton County. Dewey and Roberts counties each had four new infections and there were three each in Brown and Kingsbury counties. Bennett, Brookings, Davison, Jackson and McCook counties each had two new cases and there was one each in Beadle, Brule, Charles Mix, Clay, Corson, Day, Douglas, Haakon, Lake, Mellette, Moody, Spink, Sully and Todd counties.