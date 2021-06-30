Two deaths reported as case count remains low

There were two more COVID-19 deaths included in the daily report from the South Dakota Department of Health Wednesday. Those deaths brought June's total to 21 - the lowest death toll for a month since last summer.

There were 47 deaths in May, compared to 30 in April, 47 in March, 110 in February and 290 in January. The total for the state is 2,035.

The deaths reported Wednesday were both women in their 70s. One was from Pennington County and the other was from Buffalo County.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Of the 16 new positive tests reported Wednesday, 13 were from Black Hills counties. Pennington County added four and Lawrence and Meade counties had three each. Custer County had two new infections and there was one in Oglala-Lakota.

The other new cases Wednesday came from Day, Hughes and Jackson counties.

Two of the 16 new cases were in children under 19 and one was a person in their 20s. There were four people over 70 who tested positive for Wednesday's report.