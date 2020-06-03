Two employees at Care Campus test positive for COVID-19

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

The Pennington County Sheriff's Office reported Wednesday that two employees at the Care Campus have tested positive for COVID-19.

The sheriff's office made the announcement "out of an abundance of caution," it said in a release.

The employees worked with staff and clients at the Care Campus between May 27 and May 30. One also worked on May 31. Both developed symptoms that prompted testing and they learned the results on Monday, the release states.

A release from the office states that "like in other county facilities, the Care Campus undergoes daily deep cleaning. Employees all have protective gear, practice hygiene protocols and follow CDC guidelines. Social distancing is not always an option in the mission we serve."

"We take the temperature of all staff and clients daily at the facility," said Chief Deputy Willie Whelchel. "We work hard to keep everyone safe in Pennington County."

