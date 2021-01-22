Two Pennington County residents among 11 COVID-19 deaths listed Friday

Meade County added five new cases and there were three in Butte County. Lawrence and Fall River counties each had two positive tests, Custer County had one and there were no new infections in Oglala-Lakota County.

Minnehaha County reported 84 positive tests and there were 14 each in Brown, Grant and Lincoln counties. Brookings County recorded 12 new infections and there were 11 in Hughes County. Dewey County reported nine new cases and there were eight in Davison County. Lake County had seven positive tests and there were six each in Todd and Union counties. Clay and Moody counties each had five new infections and there were four each in Brule, Codington, Hamlin, Hutchinson, Kingsbury, Potter, Roberts and Yankton counties. Bennett, Charles Mix, Day, Jones, McPherson, Stanley, Sully, Tripp and Walworth counties each had three new cases and there were two each in Campbell and Edmunds counties. One new infection each was recorded in Deuel, Faulk, McCook, Mellette, Miner and Turner counties.