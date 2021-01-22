Two Pennington County residents among 11 COVID deaths listed Friday

Two more Pennington County residents were listed among the COVID-19 deaths reported by the South Dakota Department of Health on Friday. Eleven deaths brings the state's total to 1,684. Two deaths in Pennington County brings the county's total to 165.
The deaths included nine women and two men. Six were over 80-years-old, two were in their 70s, two were in their 60s and one was in her 40s. In addition to the two deaths in Pennington County, there was one from Meade and Fall River counties. One death was also reported in Beadle, Clay, Davison, Gregory, Hughes, Todd and Tripp counties.
There have been 196 deaths reported in January.
The number of active cases stayed stable at 4,090 with 319 new cases reported Friday. There have been 106,716 positive coronavirus tests during the pandemic.
The number of people hospitalized for COVID-19 illnesses continues to drop. There are 177 patients across the state with 37 of those in intensive care units and 25 on ventilators. In the Black Hills region, six of the 30 patients are on ventilators although only three are in ICUs.
Pennington County reported 42 new infections on 133 tests bringing the county's total to 12,181 cases with 465 of them still considered active. The number of active cases is less than half of where it was four weeks ago.
Meade County added five new cases and there were three in Butte County. Lawrence and Fall River counties each had two positive tests, Custer County had one and there were no new infections in Oglala-Lakota County.
Minnehaha County reported 84 positive tests and there were 14 in Brown, Grant and Lincoln counties. Brookings County recorded 12 new infections and there were 11 in Hughes County. Dewey County reported nine new cases and there were eight in Davison County. Lake County had seven positive tests and there were six in Todd and Union counties. Clay and Moody counties each had five new infections and there were four in Brule, Codington, Hamlin, Hutchinson, Kingsbury, Potter, Roberts and Yankton counties. Bennett, Charles Mix, Day, Jones, McPherson, Stanley, Sully, Tripp and Walworth counties each had three new cases and there were two in Campbell and Edmunds. One new infection was recorded in Deuel, Faulk, McCook, Mellette, Miner and Turner counties.
Seventy-eight children under 19 tested positive for Friday's report as did 40 people in their 20s. There were 44 positive tests for people over 70.